Caesar Chicken Pasta Salad Recipe

If you are looking for the perfect option for a light lunch or dinner, this caesar chicken pasta salad is just the solution. From the kitchen of Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye, this simple and delicious dish combines the freshness of crisp lettuce, the richness of Parmesan cheese, the tanginess of homemade caesar dressing, and the heartiness of roasted chicken all packed into a pasta salad that is ideal either for home or as a packed lunch on the go.

Set against the backdrop of fusilli pasta cooked to al dente perfection, this recipe boasts a mixture of textures and flavors, which is sure to satisfy. The recipe serves four people, making it perfect for a lunchtime gathering or a family dinner. If you have more than four mouths to feed, it is really easy to scale up the quantities to cater for as many as you need. Enjoy this pasta salad either as a light yet filling standalone meal, or serve it as a side dish at your next gathering. It is also a good option as a potluck party contribution, just hold off on adding the dressing and toppings until you're ready to eat to keep everything lovely and crisp.