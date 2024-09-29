This fresh and crunchy Italian rice salad recipe is easily adaptable according to your personal preferences and what you have in stock. To make the recipe vegetarian but still full of hearty protein, the diced ham can be substituted for beans such as Borlotti or black beans. If you happen to have some cooked lentils around, toss those in, too.

A variety of cheeses would also make an excellent addition to this dish, adding to the overall protein content of the salad as well as giving it a different texture and flavor. You will ideally want to choose cheeses that are hard enough that they can be diced or crumbled: feta, swiss cheese, and Gruyère all add their own delicious taste and pair well with other elements of the salad such as the olives and the artichoke.

The bell pepper, red onion, and tomatoes can easily be augmented by or substituted for other veggies depending on your preferences. Cucumbers, carrots, celery, radishes, and scallions would all add a refreshing crunch and flavor to the salad, along with their unique health benefits.