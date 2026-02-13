Tonno E Fagioli (Italian Tuna And Bean Salad) Recipe

Italian bean salad is a tasty and versatile dish that's appropriate for all seasons. It's simple to make and only requires a few ingredients, so it's a great recipe for when you need a meal that saves you time without sacrificing on taste. You could whip up this dish with cannellini beans, borlotti beans (also known as cranberry beans in English), or butter beans, which are commonly used in Italy for this purpose — or really any beans you have in your pantry.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for an Italian bean salad that features large, creamy butter beans and tuna, which is not just delicious but also full of protein. The tuna is packed in oil for more flavor, and red onion, lemon juice, salt, black pepper, and parsley add zesty freshness. While the ingredients are simple, they go together well for a lovely salad that's big on flavor.

The recipe calls for canned beans for convenience, but many Italian recipes start with dried beans. Scroll down for more information about how to use dried beans in this recipe, and why you might want to. If you're not familiar with butter beans, this is a great way to start using them. And if you're anything like us and you fall in love with their creamy, buttery texture, you'll want to remember these tips on how to build your next meal around protein-rich butter beans.