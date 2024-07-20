How To Build Your Next Dinner Around Protein-Rich Butter Beans

Although establishing a routine can be a good thing, dinnertime at home can become monotonous if you cycle through the same meals week after week. Regardless of your usual protein choice — whether it's chicken, ground turkey, beef, or if you're a vegetarian or vegan, tofu or lentils — it can be fun to switch things up once in a while, and butter beans are the perfect ingredient to help you do this. These versatile and lovely legumes have a mild taste that lends itself well to many other foods, making a solid basis to build a meal around.

Butter beans — also known as lima beans, depending on where you live — have many nutritional benefits. Per cup, they contain 12 grams of protein, nine grams of fiber, and 40 grams of complex carbohydrates (the good kind that keeps you full longer). They are rich in copper, which supports immune health, and magnesium, which helps with energy production. Because they are low-fat, they're a great substitute for meats high in saturated fat, such as steak or pork. Overall, butter beans help with healthy weight loss and improved heart health, so adding them to your dinner rotation is advantageous on more than just a taste level.