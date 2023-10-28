12 Ways To Elevate Canned Butter Beans

Beans and legumes, whether dried, canned, or fresh, are a substantial part of cuisines around the globe, feeding and sustaining all kinds of people and communities. The butter bean is one of such legumes. Called various names, including Madagascar beans and lima beans, this particular variety is indigenous to Peru and has been cultivated by Indigenous Peruvians since 2000 B.C. Clearly, these beans have staying power, alongside nutritional benefits and a deliciously creamy texture and subtle taste, making them a fantastic ingredient to add to everyday dishes.

Canned beans, in particular, should be considered the ultimate convenience food. With just a flick of the wrist and a quick rinse, a protein and fiber-rich meal, snack, or smoothie awaits you. For those looking for a bit of butter bean-shaped inspiration, here are 12 easy ways to incorporate a tin into your next meal to yield delicious and taste bud-tingling results in no time.