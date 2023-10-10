Fry Canned Butter Beans For A Crispy Addition To Almost Any Dish

Butter beans, also known as lima beans, are delicious and nutritious. A cup of these lovely legumes packs more than 14 grams of protein. That's why they are often added to soups and stews. Some people even like to do a simple saute of the beans and serve them as a side. Cook them up with some spinach or kale and you've got a powerhouse combination of beans and greens.

Frying butter beans transforms their texture. These soft beans become crispy, and they can give any dish some much-needed crunch. They work great on a salad instead of croutons or as a finishing touch to any casserole. All you need is a can of butter beans and you're on your way to pepping up your meal.

These legumes are great at taking on any kind of flavor you choose so feel free to get creative. You can start by deciding what kind of oil to use for frying. Regular olive oil is great, but vegetable oil or corn oil could work as well. You could even try a flavored oil, which gives them an appealing taste, too.