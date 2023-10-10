Fry Canned Butter Beans For A Crispy Addition To Almost Any Dish
Butter beans, also known as lima beans, are delicious and nutritious. A cup of these lovely legumes packs more than 14 grams of protein. That's why they are often added to soups and stews. Some people even like to do a simple saute of the beans and serve them as a side. Cook them up with some spinach or kale and you've got a powerhouse combination of beans and greens.
Frying butter beans transforms their texture. These soft beans become crispy, and they can give any dish some much-needed crunch. They work great on a salad instead of croutons or as a finishing touch to any casserole. All you need is a can of butter beans and you're on your way to pepping up your meal.
These legumes are great at taking on any kind of flavor you choose so feel free to get creative. You can start by deciding what kind of oil to use for frying. Regular olive oil is great, but vegetable oil or corn oil could work as well. You could even try a flavored oil, which gives them an appealing taste, too.
Customize the flavor of your fried butter beans
The decision to use oil or butter is just the beginning of seasoning your fried butter beans. There are many ways to give them more flavor. Try adding some fresh garlic to the mix to flavor the oil or butter once the beans are almost done (you don't want to burn the garlic because it will add a bitter note to your beans). You could also add fresh chiles to amp up the heat, too.
Spices are also your friends when seasoning your beans. Cumin, chili powder, and onion powder can give them a southwestern spin. Using Aleppo pepper, za'atar, and sumac take the beans in a Middle Eastern direction. Add your favorite curry powder and garam masala to give them an Indian flavor twist. Fresh herbs are another great way to boost the taste of the butter beans -– rosemary or thyme each can be a delicious choice. Cilantro, which is a bit more delicate, would be a great addition tossed with the beans after they're finished cooking.