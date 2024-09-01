Everything Green Tuna Salad Recipe

Tuna salad is a classic American dish that can trace its origins to the 19th century, although it was first made with other kinds of fish, including white fish or trout. In an era before inexpensive groceries were sold in supermarkets, most people turned leftover food into other dishes to avoid waste. They would combine leftover fish or meat with mayonnaise and serve it on lettuce at a later meal. Nowadays, tuna salad, especially in sandwich form, is a staple lunch for many Americans. Since its invention, it has morphed into many forms, from simple mayo and onion versions to imaginative dishes such as Mexican, Italian, or Israeli tuna salad, tuna salad filled with fruit, and bánh mì tuna salad sandwiches.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a very green version of tuna salad. This vibrant salad has a bright and fresh taste and packs in the nutrients from all of the green plant foods it includes. The salad itself contains cucumber, celery, and scallions for flavor and crunch, green grapes for juicy sweetness, and parsley and mint for a nice, herby touch. Even the dressing is green because it has mashed avocado mixed in with the mayonnaise. Lime zest and lime juice bring additional brightness to the mix. You can personalize this nutrient-rich spin on the original to your taste with any other green fruits and vegetables you prefer. You can also easily be prep the dish ahead for a convenient and creative meal.