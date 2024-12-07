Spaghetti Carbonara Frittata Recipe

A frittata is an endlessly versatile Italian omelet. Just about anything can go into a frittata, including stale bagels, leftover Chinese food, and last night's pasta. For this reason, a frittata is the perfect candidate for this spaghetti carbonara frittata mashup. "I think this recipe is really cool because, for the most part, the ingredients are the same as you would use in traditional spaghetti carbonara, but used in a different way," says recipe developer Jessica Morone. "Instead of primarily being a pasta dish with some eggs, it is more of an egg dish with some pasta in it." Unlike a traditional carbonara, though, it contains both cream and milk to give the eggs some extra fluffiness.

This spaghetti carbonara frittata is almost a one-pan meal since it provides starch, eggs, meat, and cheese in each bite. It can be eaten either hot or cold and would work equally well as a brunch or dinner dish. If you plan to serve it as a morning meal, it needs nothing more than coffee or tea and fresh fruit. If it's intended as a dinner entree, a green salad would be the perfect accompaniment, as would a simple side, such as roasted asparagus. Toasted garlic bread, too, would complement both the egg and spaghetti components.