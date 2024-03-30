Grapefruit And Arugula Salad With Quinoa Recipe
For those who enjoy a little tangy kick in their salads, this grapefruit and arugula salad with quinoa is just the zesty choice. Bursting with freshness and vitality, this dish combines the bright tartness of pink grapefruit, the peppery bite of arugula, and the nutty richness of quinoa. The mustard balsamic dressing brings it all together and offers a delicious blend of tastes and textures. This recipe can be whipped together in less than 30 minutes — even quicker if you have leftover quinoa in the fridge to use up.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I've always loved grapefruit but once I learned how to easily peel the membrane from the segments, it opened up a whole new door for using it in recipes. It not only makes a prettier presentation but tastes so much fresher and juicier." That brightness pairs especially well with an arugula salad, which as a whole dish could function as a side at dinner or as a light lunch paired with grilled chicken.
Gather the ingredients for grapefruit and arugula salad with quinoa
To make this recipe, pick up a pink grapefruit, arugula, and an avocado from the produce department. Then grab some quinoa — any color will work, and you will be cooking it, so don't go for the instant variety.
For a little added sweetness and crunch, you'll need some dried cranberries and sunflower seeds. Lastly for the dressing, check your condiments and spice cabinet for olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Cook the quinoa
Add the quinoa to a pot with 1 cup water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover for 15 minutes.
Step 2: Make the dressing
In a small bowl combine the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, mustard, salt, and pepper.
Step 3: Cut the ends from the grapefruit
Cut about ¼ inch off of the top and bottom of the grapefruit so it sits flat.
Step 4: Slice the peel from the grapefruit
Position the grapefruit with one of the flat sides down and use a sharp knife to cut in a downward motion, slicing the peel from the grapefruit.
Step 5: Cut into sections
Position the grapefruit on its side and, with a small paring knife, cut the grapefruit into sections following the natural separations. Slice these sections in half.
Step 6: Chop the avocado
Chop the avocado.
Step 7: Add the salad ingredients to a bowl
In a large bowl add the cooked arugula, quinoa, dried cranberries, sunflower seeds, and avocado.
Step 8: Toss with dressing
Toss with dressing.
Step 9: Add the grapefruit and serve
Add the grapefruit sections and serve.
What else can you add to grapefruit and arugula salad?
The grapefruit and arugula salad with quinoa is simple and delicious as is, but you can add a variety of ingredients to enhance the flavors or make it heartier. To provide a hint of sharpness, try adding some sliced red onion or shallot. "Because some people prefer to avoid raw onion, I would opt for shallots here if you are serving it to guests. They are much milder and add just enough of the pungent flavor," Hahn shares.
Consider incorporating some crumbled feta or goat cheese for a creamy tanginess that contrasts with the tartness of the grapefruit. Dairy-free options or other cheese substitutes are available if needed. To make the salad more of a meal add a protein source. Cooked chicken, or shrimp can be added in step 7 and will add a savory element to the dish. For vegetarian options, cannellini beans or seared tofu work well.
Fresh herbs such as mint, Italian parsley, or basil can lend a refreshing aroma and brightness to the salad. Plus, fresh herbs will contrast nicely with the bright acidity that the grapefruit brings to the dish.
What should you serve alongside this salad?
This grapefruit and arugula salad can be served in various ways to showcase its flavors and textures effectively. You can serve it as a side salad alongside a main course, such as Mediterranean grilled chicken, fish, or steak, to add a refreshing and vibrant contrast to heartier dishes. Or the salad pairs well with any type of pasta dish like a classic lasagna, spaghetti with red sauce, or a pasta bolognese.
For a lighter option, serving soup alongside the salad will be a nice complement. Try a vegetable minestrone, tomato basil, lemon chicken with orzo, or even a Thai coconut soup. For an elegant presentation, arrange the salad on a large platter for buffets, potlucks, or gatherings where guests can serve themselves. Serving it alongside bowls of additional toppings for garnish like toasted nuts, crumbled cheese, or additional dried fruits is a nice way for everyone to customize the salad.
- ½ cup dry quinoa
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 1 pink grapefruit
- 1 large avocado
- 5 cups arugula
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ¼ cup toasted sunflower seeds
|Calories per Serving
|426
|Total Fat
|25.8 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.3 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|47.2 g
|Dietary Fiber
|9.1 g
|Total Sugars
|21.8 g
|Sodium
|350.8 mg
|Protein
|7.4 g