Grapefruit And Arugula Salad With Quinoa Recipe

For those who enjoy a little tangy kick in their salads, this grapefruit and arugula salad with quinoa is just the zesty choice. Bursting with freshness and vitality, this dish combines the bright tartness of pink grapefruit, the peppery bite of arugula, and the nutty richness of quinoa. The mustard balsamic dressing brings it all together and offers a delicious blend of tastes and textures. This recipe can be whipped together in less than 30 minutes — even quicker if you have leftover quinoa in the fridge to use up.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "I've always loved grapefruit but once I learned how to easily peel the membrane from the segments, it opened up a whole new door for using it in recipes. It not only makes a prettier presentation but tastes so much fresher and juicier." That brightness pairs especially well with an arugula salad, which as a whole dish could function as a side at dinner or as a light lunch paired with grilled chicken.