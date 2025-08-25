This 3-Ingredient Heirloom Tomato Salad Is Fresh And Perfect For Late Summer

When it comes to good food, the quality of ingredients often matters far more than the quantity. This is especially true of simple recipes involving the freshest ingredients, like perfectly ripe tomatoes and basil at their summertime best. Besides, when it comes to simplifying dinnertime, there's a lot to be said for cutting down on unnecessary ingredients, giving you more budget-friendly food options that are easy to assemble.

This 3-ingredient heirloom tomato salad, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, uses only three classic ingredients: tomatoes, feta, and basil, to create a mouthwatering dish that is oozing with rich, savory flavors. To elevate the flavors of this salad, we use heirloom tomatoes for their superior taste as well as their diversity of size, color, and flavor. To further intensify the flavor of these prized tomatoes, they are slow-roasted in the oven to concentrate their flavor, resulting in gloriously caramelized, deeply sweet and savory jewels that make this salad a centerpiece. Paired with plenty of fresh, peppery basil and sharp, salty feta, this salad is a true sensory delight, perfect for celebrating the late summer tomato harvest, all with just three simple ingredients.