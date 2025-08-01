This Simple Olive Tapenade Only Requires 5 Ingredients

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tapenade is the salty cousin to dips and spreads like pesto, hummus, and bruschetta, often found spooned across the tops of toasted crusty bread. Powerfully tangy, salty, and briny, the paste-like spread is known for its olive base, which gives it its distinct taste and deeply purplish hue. Like pesto, tapenade is as versatile as it is flavorful, giving new, tangy life to roast salmon, whole-baked tilapia, and simple tossed pastas.

If there is any recipe you should have in your back pocket, it's tapenade — the easy, briny spread can save the day on busy weeknights or when hosting unexpected guests. Conveniently, you only need a handful of ingredients to make a great tapenade, and this five-ingredient olive tapenade recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn is the perfect way to make use of a flavorful few. Made with just olives, parsley, oil, garlic, and a squeeze of lemon, this is the tapenade recipe that will become your go-to as a flavorful companion to all of your favorite dishes.