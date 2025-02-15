Creamy 5-Ingredient Chevre Cheese Dip With Crackers Recipe
If you're looking for an elegant dip that tastes delicious but doesn't take a lot of time to whip up, this five-ingredient chevre cheese dip is just the solution. Overflowing with creamy and tangy flavor, the combination of goat cheese and whipped cream cheese provides a smooth base, and the addition of fresh lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, and chives adds just the right hit of freshness. Serve it for your next wine and cheese night, brunch, dinner party, or date night at home.
"I love to add a few dips to a huge charcuterie board when having guests over," recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "This chevre cheese dip works well alongside a classic hummus, caramelize onion dip, or a briny olive tapenade." If you're feeling so ambitious, you could even make a dip flight for your guests, though we can pretty much guarantee that this chevre one will be the star of the show.
Gather the ingredients for creamy 5-ingredient chevre cheese dip with crackers
The shopping list is nice and short for this recipe. Pick up a lemon, garlic, and fresh chives from the produce aisle. Then head over to the dairy aisle and grab some whipped cream cheese and goat cheese. You're going to be blending the goat cheese so you can buy it in log form or crumbled. Then pick up your crackers of choice and you're good to go. Since both forms of cheese contain salt, you might not need to add any additional, but have it on hand in case you feel the need.
Step 1: Chop the chives
Chop the chives, reserving 1 teaspoon for garnish.
Step 2: Zest and juice the lemon
Zest and juice the lemon, measuring out 1 tablespoon of juice.
Step 3: Add the cheeses to food processor
Add the goat cheese and cream cheese to a food processor.
Step 4: Blend the cheeses
Blend until smooth.
Step 5: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the chopped chives, garlic clove, lemon zest, and lemon juice.
Step 6: Blend again
Blend until smooth.
Step 7: Garnish and serve
Add optional salt and pepper to taste, garnish with chives, and serve with crackers.
Creamy, cheesy, and tangy, this five-ingredient chevre cheese dip is easy to make and pairs wonderfully with crackers or crudites.
Ingredients
- ½ bunch chives
- 1 lemon
- 8 ounces goat cheese
- 8 ounces whipped cream cheese, at room temperature
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- 1 (16-ounce) box crackers
Optional Ingredients
- salt and pepper to taste
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|623
|Total Fat
|41.0 g
|Saturated Fat
|17.4 g
|Trans Fat
|1.3 g
|Cholesterol
|55.6 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|49.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.2 g
|Total Sugars
|8.0 g
|Sodium
|841.4 mg
|Protein
|14.6 g
What else can I serve with this chevre cheese dip?
There are limitless options when serving your chevre cheese dip. Sliced, lightly toasted baguette is a nice alternative to crackers. You can serve it with the cheese spread alone or top it with diced tomatoes, roasted cherry tomatoes, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms with garlic, or chopped kalamata olives. The dip also lends itself to sweet toppings like fig jam, a drizzle of honey, apple slices, or pomegranate seeds. You can also serve it with pita chips, tortilla chips, or naan.
Of course, vegetables make a nice pairing like cucumber slices, red pepper strips, celery sticks, baby carrots, or radishes. Fresh fruit like sliced pear, apples, or grapes complement the dip nicely. If you want to add some meat to the mix for layering on crackers, try smoked salmon, salami, sliced ham, or prosciutto. For vegetarian options, smoked tofu or marinated tempeh work well.
Additionally, the dip pairs well with roasted vegetables and can be made into a flatbread, sandwich or wrap. Try roasting up sliced zucchini, red peppers, and mushrooms for a delicious meal.
Can I add other ingredients to this chevre cheese dip?
There are many ways to customize the dip to change it up. To amp up the fresh herb flavor in addition to chives you can add about 1 tablespoon of fresh basil, parsley, and dill before blending in the food processor. For more of a Mediterranean slant, try blending in sundried tomatoes that are packed in oil, Kalamata olives, roasted garlic, or roasted red peppers. It will also add a bit of color to the dip for a pretty presentation.
To heat things up, add 1 diced jalapeno, or a teaspoon of red pepper flakes. You can even add interesting flavor by adding 1 tablespoon of harissa paste or chili crisp oil.
For a sweeter version, drop in a couple of tablespoons of honey or maple syrup. Or add a dollop of your favorite jam. To add some crunch, chopped walnuts or pistachios will complement the sweet items and add texture. For a fresh taste, blend in some pomegranate seeds or diced strawberries. To make the dip vegan, use vegan goat or feta cheese and vegan cream cheese.