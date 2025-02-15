Creamy 5-Ingredient Chevre Cheese Dip With Crackers Recipe

If you're looking for an elegant dip that tastes delicious but doesn't take a lot of time to whip up, this five-ingredient chevre cheese dip is just the solution. Overflowing with creamy and tangy flavor, the combination of goat cheese and whipped cream cheese provides a smooth base, and the addition of fresh lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, and chives adds just the right hit of freshness. Serve it for your next wine and cheese night, brunch, dinner party, or date night at home.

"I love to add a few dips to a huge charcuterie board when having guests over," recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "This chevre cheese dip works well alongside a classic hummus, caramelize onion dip, or a briny olive tapenade." If you're feeling so ambitious, you could even make a dip flight for your guests, though we can pretty much guarantee that this chevre one will be the star of the show.