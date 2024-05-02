Telltale Signs That Your Goat Cheese Has Gone Bad

There's a joke that often goes around on social media, asking "How do you even know if yogurt has spoiled?" It's technically milk that's gone sour because it's full of bacteria, so it can be genuinely tricky to know when it's gone off.

The same holds true for goat cheese because even at its best and freshest, goat cheese has a distinctive funk that sets it apart from most others. If you don't buy it regularly, it can be hard to know when it's gone off and when it's just supposed to smell like that. It's not as difficult with aged goat cheeses or a goat's milk Brie because those behave like any other cheese of their type.

With fresh goat cheese, though, the soft and spreadable kind — the one most recipes call for — it can be tougher to pick up on the signs that your cheese has gone south. Yes, some are obvious, but some are not. I'm a trained chef and formerly a certified food safety trainer, so I bring some professional expertise to the problem. Here are some of the things you should be looking for.