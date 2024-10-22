Turkey Bell Pepper Sandwich With Olive Spread Recipe
If you're looking for an easy, portable, and hand-held meal that feels as substantive as a bread-based sandwich, then these turkey bell pepper sandwiches are calling your name! Bursting at the seams with a tangy and creamy homemade olive spread and layers of provolone cheese, turkey, and perfectly ripe avocado, these sandwiches are a treat for those counting their carbs or just looking to lighten their meals with a healthy, filling option.
Bell pepper sandwiches have long been a staple in the keto community, as they offer a convenient way to enjoy the flavors of a sandwich without the carbs from bread. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, with the addition of an olive-tinged cream cheese spread, these turkey and cheese bell pepper sandwiches become a delicious meal that won't have you reaching for the bread slices.
The ease of preparation and the ability to make these sandwiches ahead of time makes them an excellent choice for busy individuals seeking a grab-and-go meal. You can make a few of these sandwiches in one go, and then lunch for the next two or three days will be sorted!
Gather the ingredients for this turkey bell pepper sandwich recipe
For this easy sandwich recipe, you'll need a few vibrant bell peppers in assorted colors, softened cream cheese, chopped pitted olives, and chopped roasted red peppers. Thinly sliced turkey deli meat and provolone cheese will provide the protein and Italian spirit. Slices of ripe avocado lend a creamy richness to the sandwich, making it feel even more filling.
Step 1: Prep the bell peppers
Slice the bell peppers lengthwise, removing any seeds and membranes.
Step 2: Make the olive spread
In a small bowl, prepare the cream cheese spread by mixing the softened cream cheese with the chopped olives and roasted red peppers.
Step 3: Spread the bell peppers with sauce
Spread a generous amount of the cream cheese mixture inside both halves of each pepper.
Step 4: Layer the filling
Layer the turkey deli meat, provolone cheese, and avocado slices on one half of each bell pepper.
Step 5: Close the two halves
Top with the other half.
Step 6: Serve
Serve immediately.
- 2 large bell peppers (assorted colors)
- 2 ounce cream cheese, softened
- ⅛ cup chopped pitted olives
- ⅛ cup chopped roasted red peppers
- 4 ounce thinly sliced turkey deli meat
- 4 slices provolone cheese
- ½ avocado, sliced
Can you serve this bell pepper sandwich hot?
While it's easy to serve this recipe at room temperature, heating the bell pepper sandwich makes the cheese gooey and will give the sandwich a melt-like feeling. Heating the sandwich allows the provolone cheese to become deliciously melty, binding the ingredients together. The turkey will be warmed through, and the olive spread will take on a richer, more concentrated flavor.
One way to do this is to assemble the sandwich as directed through most of step 4, stopping after you add the turkey and cheese. Before adding the avocado and closing it with the second bell pepper half, place it open-faced on a baking sheet and broil it for a few minutes, just until the cheese melts and the turkey warms through. This method is our favorite as it keeps the bell peppers crispy and doesn't damage the avocado. Alternatively, you can assemble the sandwich fully and then wrap it tightly in aluminum foil before placing it in a preheated oven or toaster oven for about 10–15 minutes, but this will warm up the avocado along with the cheese.
How can you make this bell pepper sandwich vegetarian or vegan?
Making this bell pepper sandwich vegetarian or vegan is easy enough. But, without a proper protein-rich filling, this recipe can feel quite light and may not be sufficiently filling. However, there are options for fillings instead of turkey and cheese. For a vegetarian version of this recipe, you can simply omit the turkey deli meat and replace it with a plant-based protein source, such as marinated tofu slices, grilled portobello mushroom caps, or even a hearty vegetable patty.
To make the sandwich vegan, you'll naturally need to remove the turkey and provolone cheese, but also replace the cream cheese in the olive spread.While there are numerous vegan cream cheese alternatives available, ranging from nut-based options such as cashew or almond cream cheese to coconut-based varieties, our favorite is to use a lentil filling or a homemade hummus. A good vegan tuna salad made out of chickpeas is also wonderful in this recipe.
You may also consider adding extra vegetables to bulk up the sandwich and provide additional nutrients. Grilled or roasted eggplant, zucchini, or bell pepper slices, as well as fresh greens like arugula or spinach leaves, could make a lovely addition.