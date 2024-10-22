Turkey Bell Pepper Sandwich with Olive Spread Recipe

If you're looking for an easy, portable, and hand-held meal that feels as substantive as a bread-based sandwich, then these turkey bell pepper sandwiches are calling your name! Bursting at the seams with a tangy and creamy homemade olive spread and layers of provolone cheese, turkey, and perfectly ripe avocado, these sandwiches are a treat for those counting their carbs or just looking to lighten their meals with a healthy, filling option.

Bell pepper sandwiches have long been a staple in the keto community, as they offer a convenient way to enjoy the flavors of a sandwich without the carbs from bread. According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, with the addition of an olive-tinged cream cheese spread, these turkey and cheese bell pepper sandwiches become a delicious meal that won't have you reaching for the bread slices.

The ease of preparation and the ability to make these sandwiches ahead of time makes them an excellent choice for busy individuals seeking a grab-and-go meal. You can make a few of these sandwiches in one go, and then lunch for the next two or three days will be sorted!