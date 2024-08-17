The thought of making homemade bread can be daunting. There's usually a lot of kneading and resting and rise time involved, and it seems like everything can go wrong in so many ways. But this no-knead olive cheese bread recipe from developer Jessica Morone makes the process a whole lot easier. The bread dough itself is simply mixed up and then left to rise for a few hours before being stuffed with swirls of savory filling and then baked. There is only one rise involved with this bread, and because we use instant yeast, the bread will rise much more quickly than bread made with regular yeast or a sourdough starter. Within a few hours of starting this recipe, with very little effort, your kitchen will be filled with the aroma of homemade bread.

The use of a pre-heated Dutch oven in this recipe will give you a professional-looking, crusty loaf of bread with a light airy texture inside. You can eat this bread by itself, spread butter on top of it, or break up pieces and dip it in olive oil. You can even slice it and use it as a sandwich bread. However you serve it, you might find yourself wanting to make this versatile bread over and over again.