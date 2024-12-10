Reinvent Olive Tapenade With A Sweet Secret Ingredient

Turn a traditional tapenade made with olives and capers into a sweeter lane by adding fresh figs. Whether you spoon the spread onto toasted pieces of bread or fold the ingredients into pasta dishes, this delicious recipe is sure to win over the guests at your next dinner party. The sweetness of the fruit plays well with the savory profile of olives and anchovy paste and can be modified to suit your palate with various herbs and balsamic vinegar.

Advertisement

Try matching salty, briny olives with Mission figs. If figs aren't in season, you can use dried figs to make your recipe. We suggest making more tapenade than what you'll think you need for one serving, as you can incorporate this spreadable treat into many other recipes — as a garnish for salmon fillets and baked chicken breasts or to top portions of goat cheese placed onto garlic bread for a tasty pre-dinner snack.