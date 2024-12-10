Reinvent Olive Tapenade With A Sweet Secret Ingredient
Turn a traditional tapenade made with olives and capers into a sweeter lane by adding fresh figs. Whether you spoon the spread onto toasted pieces of bread or fold the ingredients into pasta dishes, this delicious recipe is sure to win over the guests at your next dinner party. The sweetness of the fruit plays well with the savory profile of olives and anchovy paste and can be modified to suit your palate with various herbs and balsamic vinegar.
Try matching salty, briny olives with Mission figs. If figs aren't in season, you can use dried figs to make your recipe. We suggest making more tapenade than what you'll think you need for one serving, as you can incorporate this spreadable treat into many other recipes — as a garnish for salmon fillets and baked chicken breasts or to top portions of goat cheese placed onto garlic bread for a tasty pre-dinner snack.
Add a taste of refinement to your packed lunch
Whether you prefer the earthy flavors of rosemary or thyme or hotter notes of cayenne and ancho chile powder, you can spice and season your fig and olive tapenade to complement the rest of your meal. Experiment by exchanging the kinds of olives you use in your recipes to develop complex flavors and present your tapenade in pretty dishes for a dinner party by creating charcuterie spreads that include tahini, hummus, and parmesan cheese crisps.
This sweet spread can just as comfortably land on the breakfast table when spread onto buttered pieces of toast that are plated with perfectly poached eggs. Similarly, you can pair your homemade tapenade with cream cheese for an indulgent snack spooned onto gluten-free garlic and herb crackers or homemade pita chips. When placed into a portable container, this fig and olive tapenade can quickly add a touch of elegance to the packed lunch you eat in the office. With so many potential uses, this is the kind of recipe that will disappear quickly when kept in your fridge.