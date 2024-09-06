Roast Tomatoes For An Even Better Bruschetta

If you think bruschetta couldn't possibly get any better, it's time to stretch some preconceived notions. A very simple tweak transforms traditional bruschetta while still holding true to its origins in Ancient Rome. In fact, the same core ingredients remain in this new rendition, which merely upgrades the preparation method of a crucial star component: the tomatoes. Whether using Roma, heirloom, vine, cherry, grape, Campari, or any other type of fresh tomato, the twist here is to roast the tomatoes before piling them onto the garlicky toasted-bread base.

Roasting a tomato multiplies the pleasure in every bite. That comes down to several factors, starting with moisture loss as tomatoes hit the heat of an oven or grill. This results in concentrated, more intense flavor with tangy tones. The natural sugar resting inside those tomatoes also starts to caramelize, heightening the sweetness and injecting a hint of charred smokiness, particularly when using a grill rather than an indoor oven or air fryer.

As an added bonus, cooking increases the body's ability to absorb lycopene, a powerful antioxidant nestled inside tomatoes. That's a lot of goodness stacking up on your bruschetta appetizers, as well as a bounty of snacking fun, all from the simple act of popping those tomatoes into an oven. However, it does help to know the tips you need for making the perfect roasted tomatoes, including proper cooking temps, oven times, and how to use fresh versus canned tomatoes.