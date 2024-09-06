Roast Tomatoes For An Even Better Bruschetta
If you think bruschetta couldn't possibly get any better, it's time to stretch some preconceived notions. A very simple tweak transforms traditional bruschetta while still holding true to its origins in Ancient Rome. In fact, the same core ingredients remain in this new rendition, which merely upgrades the preparation method of a crucial star component: the tomatoes. Whether using Roma, heirloom, vine, cherry, grape, Campari, or any other type of fresh tomato, the twist here is to roast the tomatoes before piling them onto the garlicky toasted-bread base.
Roasting a tomato multiplies the pleasure in every bite. That comes down to several factors, starting with moisture loss as tomatoes hit the heat of an oven or grill. This results in concentrated, more intense flavor with tangy tones. The natural sugar resting inside those tomatoes also starts to caramelize, heightening the sweetness and injecting a hint of charred smokiness, particularly when using a grill rather than an indoor oven or air fryer.
As an added bonus, cooking increases the body's ability to absorb lycopene, a powerful antioxidant nestled inside tomatoes. That's a lot of goodness stacking up on your bruschetta appetizers, as well as a bounty of snacking fun, all from the simple act of popping those tomatoes into an oven. However, it does help to know the tips you need for making the perfect roasted tomatoes, including proper cooking temps, oven times, and how to use fresh versus canned tomatoes.
Boost bruschetta with high heat and a surprise ingredient
It's worth mentioning that bruschetta can be elaborate, with multiple toppings of veggies, cheeses, fresh herbs, nuts, or even sliced meats. But a basic, traditional Italian bruschetta allows the roasted tomato flavor to really shine. Tasting Table recipe developer Miriam Hahn created a roasted balsamic bruschetta recipe in which all the ingredients work together beautifully, including roasted grape or cherry tomatoes, toasted slices of Italian baguette, chopped fresh basil, garlic, olive oil, and a surprising drizzle of balsamic vinegar.
But the key is properly roasting the tomatoes, which in Hahn's recipe requires a heat of 350 degrees Fahrenheit and 45 to 55 minutes of baking time. In this version, you'll be laying them out whole on a baking sheet and tossing them with olive oil, crushed garlic, salt, and pepper, but you can also slice them. Hahn recommends lining the baking sheet with parchment paper, though some chefs insist on using a bare pan so the tomatoes sizzle in direct heat. Roast in a single layer, flesh-side up if you've sliced them, until the skins split and start to brown.
Then there's a considerable departure of using one of the many varieties of canned tomatoes for roasted bruschetta. This could help bring more flavor when tomatoes are out of season, since canned versions typically get processed soon after leaving the vines. You'll be dealing with excess water in the cans, requiring a similar oven-roasting process as fresh tomatoes. Just be careful not to over bake them; otherwise, their texture could be chewier than what you want and they'll be more similar to sun-dried tomatoes.