Tomato salad doesn't always have to be the afterthought of your summer feast. That's a waste of potential for something built on a sun-ripened, flavor-bursting, and endlessly adaptable fruit such as the tomato. Know exactly what to add, and you can take it to the next level. All it takes is a spoonful of gremolata to make this happen. Most tomato salads rely on vinegar for flavor dimension, but yours? Yours has layers of herbaceous aroma mixed with the tangy freshness of tomatoes, perfectly encapsulating the fresh, vibrant essence of a summer garden.

The best gremolata is often made strictly by hand, with the ingredients all finely diced, chopped, and mixed together. It typically consists of three things only: garlic, lemon zest, and parsley. This Italian condiment is a close friend to many grilled and roasted dishes, all thanks to its ability to uplift heavier flavor tones with exquisite aromas.

Upon joining your tomato salad, gremolata has a way of adding depth without weighing down the dish. The parsley base is crisply grassy and earthy, just the bright flavors you need to bring out the tomatoes' freshness. Tiny bits of raw garlic add a pungent kick that holds your attention, and of course, it's the lemon zest that seals the deal. Who doesn't love sparks of zingy citrus popping up every now and then in their salad?