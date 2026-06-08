Not Daisy Or Organic Valley: This Sour Cream Brand Is The Best On Grocery Store Shelves

The positive press about this sour cream suggests that our reviewer was on to something when they ranked it the best sour cream brand. "If you are going to eat sour cream this is the sour cream to eat! Beyond creamy and delicious," said one Google reviewer. Local and regional loyalties seem to factor into this preference as well. "This is the only sour cream I will buy, it's super high quality and tastes delicious on everything. Cabot is a local product to me so that makes me love it that much more," said another shopper.

While this sour cream is more expensive than some of the other brands our taster reviewed, shoppers confirm that it is worth the splurge. "This sour cream is creamy and tastes great. The cost is a little bit more than Hood or the store brand but, I think that it is well worth the investment for the higher quality," said a customer in a Google review. It's also worth noting that Cabot sells a ton of other quality dairy products. In a ranking of shredded cheese brands, Tasting Table's taste tester also deemed Cabot the hands-down best shredded-cheese brand.