The Hands-Down Best Shredded Cheese Brand Is Packed With Fresh Dairy Flavor

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Shredded cheese is a convenient commodity for those who don't want to put out the effort and elbow grease of shredding a large block of cheese to make their next batch of macaroni and cheese or sheet pan quesadillas. And while you might not think pre-shredded cheese is as fresh as its block counterparts, we've found some brands that beg to differ. We tasted and ranked shredded cheese brands according to flavor intensity and texture, and the hands-down best was from Cabot Creamery.

We sampled Cabot's Seriously Sharp Cheddar and the 4 Cheese Mexican blend featuring Monterey Jack, cheddar, asadero, and queso quesadilla. Both were delicious, but the Sharp Cheddar was absolutely bursting with flavor that blew us away. It was as bold and sharp as a block of cheese and surprisingly, just as fresh tasting. While other shredded cheese brands tasted muted at best and almost stale at worst, Cabot's shredded cheese blends had a fresh dairy flavor that landed them in first place by a landslide. We also liked the thicker shred of the rustic-cut cheese which melted beautifully into a creamy and decadent consistency. Even if you're eating it right out of the bag, the creaminess and quality of the cheese all but melts in your mouth. Another bonus about Cabot cheese is that it is mostly lactose-free, so lactose-intolerant cheese lovers can enjoy shredded Seriously Sharp Cheddar in a grilled cheese sandwich, for instance.