I Tried And Ranked 9 Mexican Cheese Blends

Whether you're planning on hosting a taco night or just looking for a cheese blend that you can add to basically any cheesy dish, Mexican-style cheese blends can be a great option. I love that you get several cheeses in one, and that they tend to be shredded cheeses makes it super easy to add them to whatever you're making. Often, these blends are quite approachable and neutral-tasting, which means they work well in a wide variety of applications.

But when you go to the cheese section of your local grocery store, you'll probably notice that there are tons of different Mexican cheese blends to choose from. How are you supposed to know which ones taste the best? Well, I sought out nine different Mexican cheese blends to help you decide which one you want to try next, and I ranked them according to flavor balance and potency. Your next cheesy Mexican-style dish will taste better than ever.