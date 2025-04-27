12 Types Of Mexican Cheese You Should Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cheese is an important part of Mexico's culinary landscape, and we're talking about far more so than the bowl of queso you're ordering at the local cantina. By some accounts, such as data from Statista, Mexico produced over 450,000 metric tons of cheese in 2024 alone. On the flip side, the country consumed nearly 650,000 (via Statista) metric tons of cheese over the same year. That spells big business for dairy farmers and queso connoisseurs alike, but an overwhelming portion of that isn't coming from the same industrialized cheese market as we see in the U.S.

There is a unique history to cheese production in Mexico, one which is primarily a legacy of colonialism. Pre-Colombian populations did not domesticate milk-producing animals like cows, sheep, or goats, so the introduction of the dairy-making process can be traced first to Spanish conquistadors, followed by other immigrant groups who settled in Mexico, such as the Mennonites. The techniques they brought with them were spread across the country. Since then, many have developed into robust, often decentralized markets and specialties of craft cheese making.

Overwhelmingly, Mexican cheeses share a profile: fresh, milky white, and mild. That said, cheeses in Mexico are specialized by region, and since they are commonly made by hand, there is a stunning amount of variation depending on where you go. If you consider yourself an explorer of cheese, Mexico's cheese traditions are some delicious ones to study.