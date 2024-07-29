Make Adorable Bite-Size Elotes With Baby Corn
One of the most beloved Mexican treats found on city streets across the country is elote, an iconic snack of boiled or grilled fresh corn on the cob seasoned simply with fresh lime juice and salt or topped with mayonnaise or sour cream and sprinkled with grated cheese and chile powder. Sold at local fairs and on busy streets, elote is eaten on a stick and is also sold as esquites, which is basically the same corn preparation but served off the cob in a cup. Now, here's a twist: How about using baby corn to make a super cute version of the yummy snack?
Baby elotes would be perfect as a party appetizer or as a starter for a Mexican dinner. They are quick and easy to make and will crank the wow factor up to 11 for your next soiree. Best of all, you can serve them with a buffet-style selection of seasonings and toppings for your guests to customize their own. Fresh baby corn is often available in your supermarket's vegetable section but, in a pinch, you can use frozen or canned corn, just make sure to rinse off the brine.
How to prepare Mexican elotes with baby corn
You can grill your baby elotes outdoors or on a griddle or boil them, but be careful not to overcook them or they will get mushy — you want them to have a little crunch. Boil fresh baby corn in salted boiling water for 4-5 minutes, then drain and insert short wooden skewers or cocktail picks for your guests to hold them. To grill, skewer the baby corn cobs first. Brush them with olive oil, season with salt, and grill for 3-5 minutes, turning them regularly until they get some nice grill marks. Canned baby corn are already cooked, so all you need to do is heat them up carefully.
To serve, you can pile them up on a platter dressed with lime juice, a mix of mayo and sour cream, and sprinkled liberally with Cotija cheese (a salty, crumbly Mexican cheese, but you can substitute with your favorite grated cheese), chili powder, crushed red chili flakes, or even Tajín. However, it would be much more fun to set up the seasonings in small bowls for everyone to customize to their own taste. You could even think outside of the box and include things like smoked paprika, lemon pepper, crushed oregano, chopped cilantro, chipotle mayo, or anything your heart desires. These are guaranteed to elicit ooohs and aaahs from your happy guests.