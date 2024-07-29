Make Adorable Bite-Size Elotes With Baby Corn

One of the most beloved Mexican treats found on city streets across the country is elote, an iconic snack of boiled or grilled fresh corn on the cob seasoned simply with fresh lime juice and salt or topped with mayonnaise or sour cream and sprinkled with grated cheese and chile powder. Sold at local fairs and on busy streets, elote is eaten on a stick and is also sold as esquites, which is basically the same corn preparation but served off the cob in a cup. Now, here's a twist: How about using baby corn to make a super cute version of the yummy snack?

Baby elotes would be perfect as a party appetizer or as a starter for a Mexican dinner. They are quick and easy to make and will crank the wow factor up to 11 for your next soiree. Best of all, you can serve them with a buffet-style selection of seasonings and toppings for your guests to customize their own. Fresh baby corn is often available in your supermarket's vegetable section but, in a pinch, you can use frozen or canned corn, just make sure to rinse off the brine.