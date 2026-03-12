8 Trader Joe's Dairy Products To Buy And 6 To Skip

Trader Joe's has items worth checking out in every section of the store. The frozen section always delivers when you're looking for a quick meal, and the snack aisle always seems to be peddling something new and interesting to take home and try. But just because some sections of the store get all the attention doesn't mean you should skip Trader Joe's dairy offerings. The store stocks a wide variety of dairy essentials, as well as treats that enhance your coffee, bagels, crackers, and more.

I decided to taste 14 Trader Joe's dairy products to help you decide which ones you should buy and which you might be better off skipping. The "buy" products listed here are either excellent in their category or offer something novel that you won't find at other grocery stores. On the other hand, when it comes to products I advise you to skip, there are usually better versions of the same product from other brands. That being said, I didn't really try anything on this list that was outright bad, so feel free to experiment when you're in Trader Joe's dairy section. Let's take a closer look at some of these products.