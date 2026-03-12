8 Trader Joe's Dairy Products To Buy And 6 To Skip
Trader Joe's has items worth checking out in every section of the store. The frozen section always delivers when you're looking for a quick meal, and the snack aisle always seems to be peddling something new and interesting to take home and try. But just because some sections of the store get all the attention doesn't mean you should skip Trader Joe's dairy offerings. The store stocks a wide variety of dairy essentials, as well as treats that enhance your coffee, bagels, crackers, and more.
I decided to taste 14 Trader Joe's dairy products to help you decide which ones you should buy and which you might be better off skipping. The "buy" products listed here are either excellent in their category or offer something novel that you won't find at other grocery stores. On the other hand, when it comes to products I advise you to skip, there are usually better versions of the same product from other brands. That being said, I didn't really try anything on this list that was outright bad, so feel free to experiment when you're in Trader Joe's dairy section. Let's take a closer look at some of these products.
Buy: Vanilla Cold Foam Creamer
Going out to coffee shops these days can be pricey. If you don't want to spend $6 or $7 on a fancy latte every day, then you have to learn how to make your own coffee at home. Luckily, there are tons of different creamers out on the market for you to try. But few offer the same textural experience as Trader Joe's Cold Foam Creamer. It actually gives you that luscious layer of sweetness on top of your coffee that you might get in a coffee shop, all in a can with an easy-to-use nozzle.
I'm not always the biggest fan of coffee creamer — I prefer my coffee not too sweet — so I wasn't particularly expecting to enjoy this product. But upon taking my first sip of cold foam creamer-spiked coffee, I was sold. This creamer is light and airy, offering an enjoyable textural experience with every sip, but it also has a really subtle sweetness that isn't overpowering. Over time, the creamer will start to kind of melt into the coffee, infusing every sip with more flavor. If you're looking for a more interesting alternative to standard creamer, this is a Trader Joe's product you should definitely try.
Skip: Finely Shredded Lite Mexican Style Cheese Blend
We love that Trader Joe's stocks so many basic products that you might need for certain recipes or just like to keep on hand for simple, easy meals. And the brand's Finely Shredded Lite Mexican Style Cheese Blend is definitely one of those products. Unlike a lot of Trader Joe's offerings, this cheese isn't anything too exciting — it's just a basic cheese blend that you can use in a variety of different applications.
There's nothing wrong with this cheese, but I'd never recommend it as a must-try Trader Joe's product. Because it's a "lite" cheese, it doesn't have a ton of flavor, though it'll add some creaminess to your dish. It's okay if you're looking for some inexpensive cheese to use as a topping for dishes or to mix into a mid mac and cheese, but you can find basically the same product at other stores; there's nothing special here.
Buy: Unexpected Cheddar Cheese
Let me start by saying that I'm not usually a huge cheddar cheese person. Yes, it's the preferred cheese in some applications, and a lot of it has an interesting sharpness on the palate, but compared to other varieties of cheese, it's just not my favorite. Unless we're talking about Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese, of course. This is hands down the best cheddar cheese I've ever tasted, and if you're looking for a new variety to add to your cheese board, you should definitely give it a try.
This cheese has those crunchy crystals you might expect from aged Parmesan, giving it a unique textural quality that you won't find in most cheddars. It also has a more complex flavor than you'd probably expect, also leaning more toward the Parmesan end of the spectrum. "Unexpected" is the right term because I never knew cheddar could taste this way.
Skip: Sour Cream
For those who like to make their favorite dishes richer, creamier, and more luscious, sour cream is the ideal topping. Its thick texture and creamy consistency mean that it pairs well with a wide range of dishes, promising a bold, appealing acidity that can create a nice contrast to heavier, fattier flavors. If you're at Trader Joe's already and you need to pick up some sour cream, you're probably not going to be disappointed with the grocery chain's version of the product. It is, in fact, rich and creamy, and it'll adorn all of your favorite dishes nicely. However, I've had better sour cream before, so I definitely wouldn't go out of my way just to pick up this particular container.
The texture of this sour cream is nice. My real problem with it is that it doesn't seem to offer the same intense acidity as I've experienced with other brands. That being said, you should seek out other brands if you get the chance, but using this stuff isn't going to ruin your meal, either.
Buy: Dillicious Dill Cream Cheese Spread
Basic cream cheese is a great way to upgrade a bagel, but if you're really serious about making an ultra-flavorful breakfast, you should use flavored cream cheese. There are actually a ton of different flavored cream cheeses on the market these days (and I've tried a lot of them), but I've never tasted anything quite like Trader Joe's Dillicious Cream Cheese Spread. You're not going to get some cream cheese with just a hint of dill flavor when you use this product. This stuff goes really heavy on the dill, with a bold and intense flavor that you can smell before you even take a bite. It may be reminiscent of pickles for some, but it doesn't have that pickle-like acidity.
You can use this cream cheese to build a bagel sandwich, but honestly, because it packs so much flavor, you can also use it all on its own to make a delicious, creamy meal, such as the base for a sauce. If you're already a big dill fan, you have to go out to your nearest Trader Joe's and give this stuff a try.
Skip: Small Curd Low Fat Cottage Cheese
Cottage cheese has regained some of its lost popularity in the last few years, with more and more protein lovers using it in unexpected ways. It's understandable that so many people have turned toward the ingredient, considering that it's generally a pretty nutritious option and versatile, too. But not all cottage cheese is created the same. Although Trader Joe's Small Curd Low Fat Cottage Cheese isn't bad, per se, it's definitely not as good as the varieties you can find from other brands on the market.
Trader Joe's cottage cheese is missing that slight tanginess that I expect from this ingredient, making this version kind of bland. That may not be a big deal if you're mixing it with lots of other flavorful ingredients, but it's not ideal when you're enjoying it plain. Go ahead and try it if you just need to pick up some cottage cheese at the store, but don't expect it to be the best you've ever had.
Buy: Chocolate Whipped Light Cream
Sometimes, you just need a little something sweet to brighten up your day. And for me, the last few days, that's been Trader Joe's Chocolate Whipped Light Cream. It has a richness you won't find in other whipped cream brands. At the same time, it's so light and fluffy that it doesn't feel heavy when you eat it. It's perfect for topping sundaes, coffee drinks, and other desserts for an extra touch of chocolatey sweetness. It's even delicious when it's prepared simply with some fruit for a sweet but refreshing snack.
Now that I know this stuff exists, I'll be keeping it stocked in my fridge. I've found that it pairs well with some cottage cheese for a somewhat healthier-feeling snack, and it's taken my fancy weekend morning coffees to a whole new level. Of course, there are plenty of other Trader Joe's sweets that will pair well with this chocolate-forward dairy product, too.
Skip: Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
I want to be clear that I'm not saying that you should skip Trader Joe's Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt because it's plain. In fact, although I like sweet yogurt from time to time, I tend to regard Greek yogurt as a savory ingredient. I think its sourness works well with various meat dishes, stews, and even pasta, so I'm not simply dinging this product because I'm used to more sugary yogurts. I think that you should skip this yogurt simply because it's not quite as good as other Greek yogurt brands out there.
The fact that this yogurt is made with whole milk makes it rich and creamy, so there's not a textural issue for me here. Ideally, I'd just want a bit more tang in my yogurt. Like the brand's cream cheese, I find that this Greek yogurt just doesn't have the level of acidity I'm looking for. But, again, you probably won't regret buying a tub of this stuff — it'll get the job done if you're not super picky about what kind of yogurt you eat.
Buy: Shredded Parmesan Cheese
Okay, okay. I know what you're thinking. Isn't it better to use a whole block of cheese and shred it yourself rather than buy pre-shredded? Technically, yes — I find that the full blocks almost always taste better than bagged cheese. But there are times when you're feeling particularly lazy, and the idea of shredding your own cheese just doesn't sound that good. Or, maybe you just don't want to buy a cheese grater. Whatever the case may be, if you're looking for an alternative to a whole block of Parmesan, Trader Joe's Shredded Parmesan Cheese may just be what you're looking for.
This stuff is way more flavorful than most shredded or grated Parmesan I've had in the past. Although it doesn't taste quite as good as the fresh stuff, it does the trick, especially if you're melting it down. Trader Joe's is known for its foods that offer helpful kitchen shortcuts, and this cheese is one of them.
Skip: Icelandic Style Low Fat Cherry Skyr
Getting bored with eating the same flavor of yogurt every morning for breakfast or every afternoon for a snack? It might be time to try something similar but different. Skyr is a great option. It's really similar to Greek yogurt, but it's a lot thicker, offering a novel textural experience for those who are used to the former. As someone who eats a decent amount of yogurt, I was interested to see how Trader Joe's Icelandic Style Low Fat Cherry Skyr would stack up to my faves.
Although I appreciate the richness and creaminess of this skyr, the flavor ultimately threw me off. There's arguably less tang than there is in Greek yogurt, but the real problem is the cherry flavor. It tastes somewhat artificial, and it's a bit overpowering. At the same time, it doesn't feel like there's enough sweetness to hold up to all that fruity intensity. If you really like cherry-flavored yogurt, it might be worth checking out, but it's never going to be my go-to in the dairy section of Trader Joe's.
Buy: Raspberries and Cream Yogurt
A lot of sweet, fruity yogurts on the market taste artificial and overly sweet, and not having tried this variety of yogurt from Trader Joe's before, that's pretty much what I was expecting here. What I discovered, though, is a natural-tasting yogurt that raspberry lovers everywhere are sure to adore. It actually just tastes like you mixed fresh raspberries directly into your yogurt, albeit without the fruit's texture (and this yogurt could definitely be elevated by adding some fresh raspberries to the mix). The sweetness level is good here, too. It's perhaps a bit sweeter than some Greek yogurt brands out there, but that's not a bad thing, especially if you choose to eat it for dessert.
Just keep in mind that this isn't Greek yogurt. If that's what you're looking for, then you may find this variety to be too thin and sweet. It's also lacking the distinct sourness that Greek yogurt specifically offers.
Skip: Salted Butter
Trader Joe's Salted Butter is yet another offering that's solid, but that didn't exactly wow me. To be fair, it's hard for store-bought butter to be particularly exciting, as it's more of an ingredient than a food to be enjoyed on its own. That being said, there are some really incredible butter brands out there that promise butter that's not just rich and fatty, but that actually adds a delicious flavor to all of your favorite dishes. However, I'm afraid that Trader Joe's isn't one of those brands.
To be clear, there's nothing wrong with this butter. It's rich and salty (albeit maybe not quite as salty as I like), but there's also nothing particularly special about it. Plenty of home cooks don't really care much about making sure every ingredient is the absolute best they can find, and if you fall into that camp, this butter will pretty much be fine for whatever you cook with it. But for those who really want to maximize the buttery deliciousness in their dishes, there are much better options to seek out.
Buy: Guava Passionfruit Whole Milk Greek Yogurt
Now, I wasn't too impressed with Trader Joe's Plain Whole Milk Greek Yogurt, but it seems like adding some flavor to the mix makes a big difference. The brand's Guava Passionfruit Whole Milk Greek Yogurt is incredible, and it's definitely worth trying if you like creamy yogurt and tropical flavors. I'm a big fan of passionfruit, so I was really hoping to taste more of that in this yogurt cup. However, I found that the guava flavor was much more pronounced than passionfruit. That guava note is delicious, though, and it infuses the yogurt with a subtle sweetness. There's definitely a slight tang there, but probably not as much as there would be if there were some stronger passionfruit notes in the mix.
The fact that the brand uses whole milk for this yogurt makes all the difference. Instead of having the sort of chalky texture you might experience with some lower-fat Greek yogurts, this one has a soft, velvety texture that'll make you want to lick the container clean.
Buy: Feta Cheese
To be fair, I'm not really that much of a feta cheese person. It can be nice in a salad, but I don't think it's the most delicious kind of cheese out there. But Trader Joe's Feta Cheese is some of the best I've ever had. Maybe that just means I need to try more feta, but I stand by the assessment that this is a really solid pick for a relatively affordable price. It crumbles beautifully and easily, making an excellent topping for salads, grain bowls, and way more.
What I love best about this feta cheese, though, is the fact that it's really, really salty. Since feta is so often used as a topping rather than eaten plain right off the block, that saltiness should be nice and concentrated so you get a taste of it in every bite. That's just what this selection from Trader Joe's promises.
Methodology
I tried all of these products at the same time, straight out of the fridge, while still cold. The products I suggest customers buy fall into two categories: either excellent examples of a specific type of food or unique items you can't often find at other grocery stores. The products that I suggest customers skip aren't necessarily bad, but generally don't offer anything different from similar products offered at other grocery stores.