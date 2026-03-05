12 Unexpected Ways To Use Cottage Cheese As An Ingredient

Cottage cheese has made a surprising comeback recently, and suddenly it's appearing in everyone's grocery basket again. It's likely because of the obsession with eating more protein, but cottage cheese is actually super versatile and delicious in its own right. As someone who never jumped off the cottage cheese train, I've been using it in different ways since childhood. It's creamy but tangy, feels rich and light at the same time, and it can go in both sweet and savory applications. You can get it in smooth or chunky curds. What's not to love?

As a food business owner, I use it in both my personal and professional life. It's great on toast, crackers, eggs, and even just straight out of the tub, topped with honey. It's also a really great ingredient to bake with, and I use it in numerous of my gourmet desserts. When clients wonder why their dessert order tastes so fresh and light, it's usually because I snuck in some cottage cheese instead of other dairy products. In many of the trendy cottage cheese recipes I see online, it's used mostly as a topping, the way you would use most cheeses. However, there are so many other uses for it that it would be a shame to stop there. Here are some unexpected ways to use cottage cheese as an ingredient.