How To Give Overnight Oats A Creamy Protein Boost

Overnight oats are a great option for a healthy, hearty, and nutritious breakfast. They're also very practical and convenient, as you can make them the night before, ready to grab out of the fridge and enjoy without any prep or time lost. Because your overnight oats mix is pretty much a blank canvas, you can make them into a powerful protein booster.

Protein is very important for our bodies, being a building block for muscles, as well as aiding metabolism, and helping to keep blood sugar levels even. So, spooning a good portion of protein into your overnight oats is a great way to set up your day right. A super ingredient to use that brings a protein punch plus a creamy flavor to boot is cottage cheese. A half cup of cottage cheese contains around 14 grams of protein. If you break that down into a more realistic portion for your overnight oats, say 2 tablespoons, you're getting around 5 grams of protein by adding cottage cheese.

There are only two standard ingredients that make up a basic overnight oats recipe: oats and milk. From there, you can build up your bowl or jar, whichever you decide to use, with all your favorite ingredients. If you're on the protein train, add in chia seeds, which will give you 1 gram of protein per teaspoon, peanut butter, which offers 4 grams of protein, or some protein powder.