Extra Decadent Chocolate Overnight Oats Recipe

Do you wish your breakfast could taste more like a dessert you might find at a fancy cafe? If so, this recipe for extra decadent chocolate overnight oats, from recipe developer Miriam Hahn, is just the morning treat you're looking for. Each bite is a mix of wholesome ingredients presented in layers with a rich and luxurious taste. The oat layer is leveled up with the creamy and smooth texture of hazelnut butter, pure sweetness from maple syrup, and deep chocolate flavor from cacao powder. The middle ganache layer is silky and fudgy and melts in your mouth. This ganache layer is balanced with another layer of the oats mixture, then topped with airy whipped cream, crunchy cacao nibs, and toasted hazelnuts, making for a breakfast option that is truly a treat.

"This recipe is surprisingly easy and one of my favorite things about it is it can be made ahead," Hahn says. "Sometimes I portion it out in small 4-ounce jars making it great for an afternoon snack or evening dessert." An overnight oats recipe decadent enough to work as a dessert? Sounds like a winner in our book.