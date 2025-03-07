The Health Food Staple That Gives Smoothies A Satisfying Crunch

Although you need to follow a few tips for making a perfect smoothie, you can let your imagination run free with the combination of fruits and veggies. But sometimes a smoothie is just, well, a little too smooth, and it lacks a little pizzazz. Cacao nibs are a health-food staple ingredient that when sprinkled on top of a smoothie adds a satisfying crunch and a substantial nutritional benefit to boot.

Cacao beans are harvested from the Amazonian, Asian, and West African tree, Theobroma cacao, which translates from the Greek as "food of the gods," and refers to the ancient Mayans' and Aztecs' reverence for its mystical medicinal properties. In the chocolate-making process, cacao beans are roasted and cracked into small bits — "nibs" — from which cocoa butter and potent chocolate liquor are extracted. Cacao nibs are naturally bitter, and sugar and milk solids, depending on the type of chocolate, are added to temper that bitterness. The less sugar and higher percentage of cacao, the darker and more bitter the chocolate. Dark chocolate isn't to everyone's taste, but it is the healthiest of all types of chocolate.

Because cacao nibs are minimally processed and lack sugar, they're a nutritious option for adding texture to your smoothies. Cacao nibs are packed with minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory agents, and are a better source of caffeine than a cup of coffee. If you're looking to give your smoothie an extra eye-opening kick, sprinkle these little health bombs on top.