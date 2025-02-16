Just How Much Caffeine Is In Dark Chocolate Vs A Cup Of Coffee?

For many people, the day really can't begin until they've downed their first cup of java in the morning. Maybe you need a second cup before the caffeine kicks in, but like reliable Old Faithful, you'll soon feel the jolt that gets you through the early hours and keeps you buzzing as you go on your merry way. Then, once your caffeine high inevitably winds down in the afternoon, you might chomp on one of the best grocery store dark chocolate bars for a little energy pick-me-up.

Chocolate's caffeine comes from the cocoa solids that are extracted from fermented and roasted cacao beans. During the chocolate-making process, cocoa butter (also extracted from the cacao bean) and sugar are added to the cocoa solids, and as a general rule, chocolate with a higher percentage of cocoa solids and less sugar will have the most caffeine. For example, dark chocolate with 70% to 85% cocoa solids can have 22.7 milligrams of caffeine per ounce, while milk chocolate has less solids and much less caffeine, about 5 to 9 milligrams per ounce.

There's no caffeine in a white chocolate bar, like this white Toblerone bar on Amazon, because it has no cocoa solids. Many dark chocolate bars, such as this Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Bar on Amazon, weigh 3.5 ounces, which calculates to a little more than 79 milligrams of caffeine. Meanwhile, the amount of caffeine in a 12-ounce brewed coffee can vary between 113 milligrams and 247 milligrams of caffeine. So, in comparison, a 12-ounce portion of dark chocolate has more caffeine at approximately 272 milligrams — but you'd have to eat a lot of chocolate (around 8 ounces) to get it.

