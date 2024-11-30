19 Best Ingredients To Upgrade Your Overnight Oats

Sometimes — or maybe all the time, depending on what your daily schedule looks like — you have to get out of the door first thing in the morning. As much as you might want to make a hot breakfast from scratch, many of us just don't have that luxury on weekday mornings. You can always microwave a frozen breakfast sandwich or visit your local drive-thru on the way to work, but if you're looking for something easier, cheaper, and incredibly simple to make, overnight oats may be your ideal breakfast.

As the name implies, you make overnight oats in the evening, put them in the fridge, and enjoy them in the morning. You can heat them up if you prefer warm oats, but you can also eat them cold, straight out of the fridge. The most important thing to consider when you're making overnight oats, though, is the toppings. Those add-ins can make or break your breakfast, transforming a basic bowl of oatmeal into a breakfast you actually look forward to. The following are some of the best ingredients you can use to upgrade your overnight oats. Give them a try, or use them as inspiration for other delicious toppings.