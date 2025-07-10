Give Your Brownies A Protein Boost With This Simple Ingredient

There's not a lot of room in a high-protein diet for a sweet treat like a brownie. But let's say you'd really, really like to have a couple fudgy, melt-in-your-mouth German choco brownie bars as your cheat treat, you don't need to give up the day's protein goal just yet. Fold a bit of this secret ingredient into your homemade fudgy brownies and a "cheat" brownie can still pump up your protein count. That secret ingredient? Check your fridge and see if you've still got some cottage cheese!

Cottage cheese has been one of the go-to ingredients for anyone following a nutrient-rich diet or simply needing a protein boost for a long time, and not without good reasons. Let's say you add half a cup to your brownie recipe. According to the USDA, that will deliver up to 14 grams of protein while adding only 81 calories to the mix. Considering how each brownie serving only carries 6 grams of protein, that's about a double-boost with just one single addition.

The reason cottage cheese clocks such a high protein count lies in how it's made. To get cottage cheese, milk is acidified and separated into curds and whey, and those curds are packed with a milk protein called casein (also just so happens to be one of the highest-quality proteins you can find). Enticed? Here's the best part: not only is adding cottage cheese to brownies simple, but you can add it to every brownie recipe!