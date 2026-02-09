This New Cottage Cheese Crust Frozen Pizza Offers More Protein Than Any Other On The Market
Getting ready to celebrate National Pizza Day? We've got news about a new grocery-store frozen pizza that offers more protein than any other option you'll find in the freezer aisle. The Tattooed Chef, a food and lifestyle brand committed to offering alternative protein options that are healthier, more sustainable, and yet still convenient, has announced a first-of-its-kind Cottage Cheese Crust Pizza coming to Albertson's, Kroger, and Sprouts stores nationwide in March of 2026. These mouthwatering pizzas will feature a flavorful crust made from nutrient- and protein-packed cottage cheese, delivering up to 23 grams of protein per serving.
Tattooed Chef's gluten-free frozen pizzas are not only healthier than other options, but the cottage cheese crust crisps up perfectly in the oven to create that ideal pizza crust texture, so you don't have to sacrifice taste or quality for nutrition. Even better? You can choose from four different protein-rich pizza flavors: Killer Bee, Spicy Vodka, Bianca, and Four-Cheese. These are flavors that fans have been begging the Tattooed Chef brand to bring back for years, and what better time to give the people what they want than on National Pizza Day?
Sarah Galletti, the founder and creative force behind the Tattooed Chef brand, has been an innovator and disruptor in the sustainable frozen foods arena since 2018. She is known for creating better-for-you frozen meals that feature affordable alternative protein options that seamlessly blend her Italian roots and Los Angeles lifestyle. The brand's other offerings include organic smoothie bowls, entree bowls, stir-fries, and veggie blends.
Everything you need to know about the Tattooed Chef's Cottage Cheese Crust frozen pizzas
Galletti is incredibly excited about this new product line, saying, "Our new cottage cheese crust pizzas are a major step forward in the alternative pizza space. They deliver more protein than any frozen pizza out there, with incredible flavor and texture that make better-for-you pizza exciting...we wanted to return with something that truly raises the bar: gluten-free, innovative, bold, and genuinely delicious. This launch represents everything I love creating, big flavor and food people can feel good about craving."
Each pizza is fully assembled using the brand's hallmark fresh, natural ingredients and is ready to bake in your oven. One of the flavors is sure to become your new favorite high-quality frozen pizza. The Four-Cheese pizza features mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, and aged cheeses on a tomato basil sauce and cottage cheese crust. The Killer Bee includes ricotta cheese that is blended with hot and spicy red chili peppers and mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with hot honey. The Spicy Vodka includes mozzarella cheese and spicy jalapenos on a vodka sauce, and the Pizza Bianca features mozzarella, provolone, and pecorino cheese on bechamel sauce with a garnish of fresh basil and lemon zest.
The cooking instructions recommend placing the pizza on the oven rack without using a baking sheet. All four flavors can be baked to perfection in just 10-12 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, making them not just a delicious meal, but also a convenient one. Each pizza will cost $6.99 and will be available at Kroger, Sprouts, and Albertson's stores across the U.S. starting in March of 2026.