This New Cottage Cheese Crust Frozen Pizza Offers More Protein Than Any Other On The Market

Getting ready to celebrate National Pizza Day? We've got news about a new grocery-store frozen pizza that offers more protein than any other option you'll find in the freezer aisle. The Tattooed Chef, a food and lifestyle brand committed to offering alternative protein options that are healthier, more sustainable, and yet still convenient, has announced a first-of-its-kind Cottage Cheese Crust Pizza coming to Albertson's, Kroger, and Sprouts stores nationwide in March of 2026. These mouthwatering pizzas will feature a flavorful crust made from nutrient- and protein-packed cottage cheese, delivering up to 23 grams of protein per serving.

Tattooed Chef's gluten-free frozen pizzas are not only healthier than other options, but the cottage cheese crust crisps up perfectly in the oven to create that ideal pizza crust texture, so you don't have to sacrifice taste or quality for nutrition. Even better? You can choose from four different protein-rich pizza flavors: Killer Bee, Spicy Vodka, Bianca, and Four-Cheese. These are flavors that fans have been begging the Tattooed Chef brand to bring back for years, and what better time to give the people what they want than on National Pizza Day?

Sarah Galletti, the founder and creative force behind the Tattooed Chef brand, has been an innovator and disruptor in the sustainable frozen foods arena since 2018. She is known for creating better-for-you frozen meals that feature affordable alternative protein options that seamlessly blend her Italian roots and Los Angeles lifestyle. The brand's other offerings include organic smoothie bowls, entree bowls, stir-fries, and veggie blends.