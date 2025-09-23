How To Select The Best Frozen Pizza, According To An Expert

Frozen pizzas are convenient and great to keep in the freezer for when you don't have time to make pizza from scratch, or don't want to leave the house. However, we've always questioned if we're picking the best store-bought frozen pizzas. Luckily, we got some tips from an expert, Tony Gemignani, a 13-time World Pizza Champion and chef owner of Tony's Pizza Napoletan in San Francisco. Gemignani tells us to first check the label on the packaging and peruse the list of ingredients. He explains, "Look for frozen pizzas with fewer additives — avoid dough conditioners in the crust and anti-caking agents like cellulose in the cheese."

Anti-caking agents are additives used to prevent shredded cheese from clumping or sticking together. Sometimes, the agents are cellulose (or wood pulp) and other times, it's cornstarch. Anti-caking agents can interfere with how the cheese melts and browns, which is something pizza purists like Gemignani prefer to avoid. And sometimes, cheese lovers even wash their shredded cheese to rid it of anti-caking agents.

When asked if he has a favorite frozen pizza brand, Gemignani states, "I don't order a ton of frozen pizzas, but I do try to look for ones that don't have a lot of additives." Gemignani did not give us a specific brand but we wonder if he'd agree with our list of the 17 frozen pizzas to avoid at all costs at the grocery store.