This Is The Best Cheese To Add To Frozen Pizza If You're Out Of Mozzarella

Whether you've sprinted home hungry from the office or simply don't have the energy to whip up a meal, frozen pizza is an easy answer. Unfortunately, not all pre-packaged pizzas are ideal, but with a bit of gussying up, store-bought pizza can not only look gourmet but taste homemade. Adding cheese is an easy tip to improve frozen pizza, but if you open the door to your fridge to find that you are out of your usual go-to choice of shredded mozzarella, we'd like to encourage you to try a different option for your next frozen pizza upgrade.

Add burrata to your next shopping list. The simple task of tossing a creamy hunk of burrata (which is different than mozzarella) on to your pizza is the no-fail culinary improvisation that can convert a potential disappointment into a dreamy dinner worth savoring. The luxurious ball of cheese can be placed artfully into the middle of the pie after baking, or shredded and distributed throughout the pizza for even coverage. You can add the shredded pieces after it bakes, or for the last few minutes in the oven.