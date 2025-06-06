This Is The Best Cheese To Add To Frozen Pizza If You're Out Of Mozzarella
Whether you've sprinted home hungry from the office or simply don't have the energy to whip up a meal, frozen pizza is an easy answer. Unfortunately, not all pre-packaged pizzas are ideal, but with a bit of gussying up, store-bought pizza can not only look gourmet but taste homemade. Adding cheese is an easy tip to improve frozen pizza, but if you open the door to your fridge to find that you are out of your usual go-to choice of shredded mozzarella, we'd like to encourage you to try a different option for your next frozen pizza upgrade.
Add burrata to your next shopping list. The simple task of tossing a creamy hunk of burrata (which is different than mozzarella) on to your pizza is the no-fail culinary improvisation that can convert a potential disappointment into a dreamy dinner worth savoring. The luxurious ball of cheese can be placed artfully into the middle of the pie after baking, or shredded and distributed throughout the pizza for even coverage. You can add the shredded pieces after it bakes, or for the last few minutes in the oven.
Turning a frozen meal into a gourmet experience
You'll want to add burrata to the top of your pizza after your frozen pie has nearly baked. Remember that baking frozen pizza longer than called for on the package is the fastest way to improve how frozen pizza bakes – switching to broil and monitoring it until the crust is crispy. This cheese needs only a few minutes of cooking time before the pizza is ready to be removed from the oven. This careful timing allows for the burrata to gently soften and melt on top of the pizza instead of puddling into a cheesy, unaesthetic mess.
Before you're ready to slice your finished 'za, crown your makeshift recipe with drizzles of balsamic vinegar and chopped herbs before taking your first bite. A quick sprinkle of basil leaves plucked from the garden, flaky sea salt, and freshly ground black pepper can be all you need to carry this dish to the dining room table with confidence, even if you're hosting a group of friends at home for a last-minute dinner party. We promise, no one will miss the extra mozzarella.