14 Ways To Elevate Your Bagel With Cream Cheese

There's nothing like getting the day started off with a bagel with cream cheese. It's a simple breakfast, sure, but there's something elegant, sophisticated, and deeply enjoyable about a bagel with a spread of that creamy goodness. You can take it on the go, or you can eat it slowly, at home, with a loved one. And although a plain bagel with cream cheese is delicious, it only gets better when you start experimenting with other types of bagels and other flavorful toppings to make things more interesting.

We've collected some of the best ways to elevate your bagel with cream cheese. Some of these ideas are probably bagel-with-cream-cheese formats you've encountered before. Others may not be as familiar. Either way, they're all worth a try if you're looking for ways to upgrade your bagel game. So, turn on your toaster, get out your favorite cream cheese (plain or flavored is fine), and get ready to make a morning bagel that's better than anything your local bagel shop has to offer.