Is There A Right Or Wrong Way To Eat A Bagel Sandwich? Andrew Zimmern Says Absolutely Yes (And We Agree)

Many people say that after 10 years of living in New York City, you can call yourself a New Yorker. As someone who lived in New York for just shy of 18 years, I can honestly say that the real sign of being an official New Yorker is having a fierce, almost aggressive opinion about bagels. If you haven't figured out your ideal bagel order and are not willing to physically and emotionally die on that glutenous hill, you've got some work to do.

Growing up in a Jewish household in Maryland and then living in New York as an adult, I have a deep love for this holy hole-y baked good. Fresh bagels are perfect. They can be eaten plain. They can be toasted and positively drenched in butter. They can be gussied up with cream cheese and lox, or they can be the vehicle to eat a bacon, egg, and cheese, the breakfast sandwich order of many a New Yorker. But is there actually a right way to eat a bagel? I had the chance to get some insight from Andrew Zimmern, award-winning chef and author, and self-proclaimed bagel expert, on the topic. Safe to say, we both had some thoughts.

Because I respect this subject deeply and also watch a lot of "Law & Order," I'm looking at this as two sides arguing in a court of law. Each side gets to present its argument, an incredible expert gets to weigh in, but in the end, I ultimately get to make the final ruling. Isn't opinion writing fun?