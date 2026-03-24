8 Sour Cream Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Whether you're using sour cream as a base for a flavorful dip, a topping for your tacos, or to give your baked goods extra density and moistness, it is a super-versatile ingredient that you should have on hand. Although it can be used in many different ways, it delivers a consistent flavor and textural profile that can provide your dishes with both tang and creaminess. But, as you probably know if you've tried different sour cream brands before, not all sour creams are created equally.

I've picked up eight different sour creams from a few grocery stores in my area and ranked them from worst to best. Although none of the sour creams I tried on this list were particularly bad, some are better than others. I looked for sour cream that had a rich, dense texture and a balanced tang — definitely some acidity, but not so much that it became overwhelming. Let's take a closer look at these popular sour cream brands.