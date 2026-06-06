This Flavorful Budget-Friendly Chicken Is One Of The Best Trader Joe's Finds For Grilling

Once you lay your hands on some of Trader Joe's Pollo Asado Chicken Thighs, you'll want a recipe equal to the quality of the meat. As the thighs come pre-marinated, think carefully before adding any additional seasonings and make sure they complement the meat's already citrus-forward flavor. What might work well are the bold, peppery notes of a homemade Cajun spice mix, which has the added benefit of being relatively easy to whip together. However, you can rest assured these thighs are good as they come.

As for what to do with your grilled chicken thighs, you could go the obvious route and serve the chicken on tortillas — whether as tacos, burritos, or quesadillas. Warmed directly on the grill, you get the added benefit of extra crispy results. Served with a summer tomato pico de gallo, sour cream, and homemade guacamole, there's really no going wrong. However, you could take a less expected approach and serve the chicken in a Mexican torta, substituting it for the steak in Michelle McGlinn's Mexican steak and cheese torta recipe.

Should you find yourself with any leftovers once the day is done, you can consult Tasting Table's recommendations for delicious ways to use up leftover chicken. While grilled chicken can be fabulous when freshly and properly prepared, it does have a habit of going dry by the next day, so some recipes that would reintroduce some much-needed moisture to the meat could be an old-fashioned chicken soup, or perhaps a chicken pot pie, the latter of which is an especially effective way of stretching a meagre amount of meat into yet another satisfyingly hearty meal.