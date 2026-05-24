The 15 Best Things To Grab At Trader Joe's For Your Next Barbecue
When it comes time to throw the first barbecue of the year, you can't go wrong with classic burgers, franks, and potato salad, but a few unique items can take your cookout from great to unforgettable. Trader Joe's, a go-to spot for deliciously different groceries, should be the first place you look. The chain's shelves are teeming with exclusive finds perfect for the 2026 barbecue season, from meats and plant-based proteins to cold drinks, specialty condiments, and more.
No matter how you're looking to spice up your spread, you'll find inspiration on this list of TJ's cookout must-haves. Several are all-new Trader Joe's products for May 2026, while others are long-standing fan favorites you can rely on to round out your menu. The best part is that many of these goodies are ready to eat or require minimal prep, so you can plate them up and get to work on made-from-scratch dishes — but if you opt to let Joe do most of the legwork, we can't blame you. TJ's pre-marinated meats, readymade desserts, and salad kits make it all too easy. Just keep in mind that prices may vary by location. Some of these items are also spring/summer seasonal and may disappear come autumn. So head to the store and grab these gems before it's time to put the grill away.
Carne Asada Ranchera
A barbecue season favorite from Trader Joe's, the Carne Asada Ranchera is zesty, juicy, and ready to liven up your table after a quick sear on the grill. Priced at $11.99 per pound, this ready-to-cook product features well-marbled beef sirloin flap (aka ranchera) flavored with a delicious citrus juice marinade. After cooking, this effortless carne asada can be sliced and served with grilled veggies, or enjoyed in tacos, sandwiches, quesadillas, and more.
Pollo Asado Chicken Thighs
Trader Joe's has offered pollo asado chicken breasts before, but the new, ready-to-cook Pollo Asado Chicken Thighs – priced at $6.99 per pound — might outshine its predecessor. The fattier cuts of dark meat are less likely to dry out during cooking, while the slightly spicy and delightfully tangy citrus marinade is sure to please. With this product, you can say goodbye to the bland, chalky grilled chicken that's always left over after the party.
Soy Chorizo
Who said vegetarians and vegans can't get down at a barbecue? This $2.99 Soy Chorizo, one of the best vegan foods at Trader Joe's, will make any guest do a happy dance, no matter their diet. An authentic spice blend makes this plant-based sausage taste just like traditional Spanish chorizo, or even better, according to shoppers who buy it over "real" chorizo. You can put it in chili, Sloppy Joes, tacos, or even potato salad.
Al Pastor Diced Pork Shoulder
Yet another Mexican-inspired meat option, Trader Joe's offers its own Al Pastor Diced Pork Shoulder with no artificial flavorings or fillers — just all the classic ingredients like oregano, cinnamon, guajillo peppers, and pineapple and citrus juices. The chunks of pork take only six to eight minutes to cook through and crisp up, after which you can slide them into tacos, burrito bowls, tortas, and salads. Grab a package for $6.49 per pound.
Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs
Want a meaty entree that's not so predictable? Look no further than Trader Joe's fully-cooked Buffalo Style Chicken Meatballs, made with chicken breast meat mixed with Monterey Jack cheese and buffalo seasoning. For the easiest kebabs, skewer these $4.29 meatballs with chunks of veggies and serve with a cup of buffalo sauce or blue cheese dip. TJ's also sells Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken Meatballs that would be amazing skewered with pineapple rings and glazed with more teriyaki.
Organic Baked Tofu, Teriyaki Flavor
TJ's Organic Baked Teriyaki Tofu, sold for $3.99 per package, takes all the work out of amazing grilled tofu. Unlike plain tofu that can be crumbly on the grill, this product is super firm and meaty, and since it's pre-flavored with sweet and savory teriyaki, it only needs an extra coat of glaze to become a crisp, caramelized vegan entree that might make meat eaters jealous. Fans say that it's excellent in skewers, too.
Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers
Vegetarians and omnivores alike will say "yeehaw!" when you serve up TJ's Quinoa Cowboy Veggie Burgers, priced at $3.99 per box. Inspired by cowboy caviar, these hearty, flavorful, widely-beloved patties combine quinoa with black beans, corn, red peppers, spices, and a crunchy breaded crust that kicks mushy, mealy veggie burgers to the curb. Serve them on a toasted bun with Southwest-inspired toppings like sliced avocado, salsa, queso fresco, hot sauce, or even more cowboy caviar.
Seasoned Corn Ribs
Compared to corn on the cob, corn ribs have more surface area for seasoning and are a little easier to eat. Now, they're also easier to serve with the help of TJ's frozen Seasoned Corn Ribs, priced at $4.49 per bag. These 100% vegan bites cook in minutes and are pre-seasoned with salt and plant-based butter. Turn them into elote corn ribs, hit them with some garlic and vegan parm, or just munch on them straight from the grill.
Pickled Jalapeño Pepper Slices
Trader Joe's new Pickled Jalapeño Pepper Slices belong on your hot dog and burger condiment table right next to the ketchup, mustard, and relish. These thin jalapeño slices are tart, refreshing, and just spicy enough to add some excitement to any barbecue sandwich. They're also great in baked beans, nachos, or even grilled pizzas. Since one jar costs just $1.99, you may as well pick up several — you'll want to use these peppers on everything.
Hot Honey Mustard
Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard is a perfect hybrid between classic honey mustard and the ever-trendy hot honey, delivering a sweet, tangy, and fiery explosion to your taste buds. Made with real mustard seeds, vinegar, honey, cayenne pepper, and a little mayo for extra creaminess, this condiment will be a guaranteed hit on your hot dogs and brats, hamburgers, grilled chicken, French fries, and more. One bottle costs just $1.99.
Carolina Gold Barbecue Sauce
Trader Joe's seasonal Carolina Gold Barbecue Sauce isn't only one of the best sauces the company makes; it won second place out of eighteen in our ranking of grocery brand BBQ sauces. Tangy and slightly sweet with extra depth from molasses, spices, Worcestershire, and tomato, it's a truly great rendition of the golden mustard-based sauce that defines Carolina-style barbecue. Use this $2.99 condiment on all your favorite grilled pork recipes.
Chopped Salad Blend
A refreshing veggie side dish is a must-have to balance out barbecued meats. Keep Trader Joe's $2.99 Chopped Salad Blend in your fridge as a last-minute cookout hero. This fresh and crunchy mix of escarole, endive, red cabbage, radicchio, and carrots is ready to toss with whatever dressings and add-ins you like, giving you a path to an easy, customizable side.
Strawberry Vanilla and Cherry Cola Prebiotic Soda
TJ's $1.99 Strawberry Vanilla and Cherry Cola Prebiotic Sodas are back for the warm season and ready to add some gut-friendly, high-fiber goodness to your cooler. Both flavors are made with real fruit and contain just 5 grams of sugar per can. When we reviewed Trader Joe's prebiotic sodas, we found them to be equally tasty and far more affordable than major brands like Poppi, so they'll undoubtedly be a hit at any gathering.
Organic Freezer Pops
The pushable ice pops from your childhood — which were tasty, but little more than water, sugar, and food coloring — get a vibrant upgrade with Trader Joe's Organic Freezer Pops. Each $3.79 package delivers three orange, berry, and cherry limeade flavors made with 100% fruit juice. Kids will love them for the taste and colors; parents will love them for their lack of artificial flavors, colors, and added sugars.
Carrot Mini Sheet Cake
Trader Joe's fan-favorite mini sheet cakes combine a delicious taste with a cute appearance and perfect size for small parties. When we tasted all the options, we ranked the $5.99 Carrot Mini Sheet Cake in first place for its homemade flavor, rich and tangy cream cheese frosting, and moist cake packed with warm spices and crunchy walnuts. This sliceable, shareable treat would be a deliciously easy ending to your barbecue.