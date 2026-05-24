The 15 Best Things To Grab At Trader Joe's For Your Next Barbecue

When it comes time to throw the first barbecue of the year, you can't go wrong with classic burgers, franks, and potato salad, but a few unique items can take your cookout from great to unforgettable. Trader Joe's, a go-to spot for deliciously different groceries, should be the first place you look. The chain's shelves are teeming with exclusive finds perfect for the 2026 barbecue season, from meats and plant-based proteins to cold drinks, specialty condiments, and more.

No matter how you're looking to spice up your spread, you'll find inspiration on this list of TJ's cookout must-haves. Several are all-new Trader Joe's products for May 2026, while others are long-standing fan favorites you can rely on to round out your menu. The best part is that many of these goodies are ready to eat or require minimal prep, so you can plate them up and get to work on made-from-scratch dishes — but if you opt to let Joe do most of the legwork, we can't blame you. TJ's pre-marinated meats, readymade desserts, and salad kits make it all too easy. Just keep in mind that prices may vary by location. Some of these items are also spring/summer seasonal and may disappear come autumn. So head to the store and grab these gems before it's time to put the grill away.