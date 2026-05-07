Trader Joe's May 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month
Get your totes ready, Trader Joe's shoppers! Spring is upon us and summer is around the corner, and that means TJ's is chock-full of new, returning, and limited-time goodies. While Trader Joe's exclusive line of products is enough to keep loyal customers coming back, its seasonal offerings promise new favorite finds around every corner. From seasonal cookie dough to Small Lot coffee to sugar-free candy, there are tons of new items to check out, and we've got the scoop.
And speaking of totes and scoops, be sure to mark your calendar for May 20 because Trader Joe's will be releasing its newest collection of sure-to-be viral Trader Joe's mini tote bags. First introduced in 2024, each new limited-edition collection of mini totes tends to sell out in no time. This summer's collection promises to celebrate the season with bright, bold colors and trendy, enviable patterns. Until then, head over to Trader Joe's and check out our favorite new items this month:
Strawberry Brioche Style Liège Waffles
Strawberry lovers, rejoice! Trader Joe's is whipping up a strawberry version of its popular Brioche Style Liège Waffles to ring in the season. These Belgian goodies are individually wrapped for an on-the-go breakfast done right. Find them in the bakery for a limited time for $4.99.
Sugar Cookie Dough Flowers
Ready-to-bake flower-shaped sugar cookies? Yes, please! Trader Joe's is coming to save the day for springtime bake sales everywhere with their cookie dough flowers. These adorable pre-cut cookie dough flowers have yellow petals and magenta centers that will wow any crowd. Each pack makes 12 cookies for just $3.99.
Earl Grey Blondie Bars
Looking to infuse something new into your morning (or afternoon, or any time of day)? Try Trader Joe's Earl Grey Blondie Bars. Perfectly sweet, decadently buttery, and boldly bergamot-y, these bars are a must-try, especially for tea lovers. Dip a bite on your cuppa and savor the moment.
Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage
If you have yet to join the lychee train, consider this your ticket to hop aboard. Everything you need to know about lychee can be summed up in one taste of its light, tropical, aromatic flavor, so pick up Trader Joe's new Sparkling Lychee Juice Beverage and experience it for yourself. The drinks are only available for a limited time, and will be your go-to drink, mixer, or mocktail all summer long.
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins
Brighten your morning with Trader Joe's Lemon Poppy Seed Muffins. For a limited time, TJ's is offering these irresistibly zesty muffins in the bakery. These muffins don't skimp on the lemon — they're made with lemon puree, lemon juice, lemon oil, and lemon zest. Topped with a light sprinkle of sugar, they're sure to hit the spot for a sweet and tart pick-me-up whenever you need it.
Queso Fresco
Looking for a way to freshen up your at-home Taco Tuesdays? Trader Joe's Queso Fresco (fresh cheese) will transform your favorite Mexican-inspired meals. Its versatile texture will hold its shape when cut or crumbled over your dish for the perfect topping. Mild and creamy, Queso Fresco will complement all your summertime dishes at just $3.79.
Salted Almond Honey Granola
Granola makes a great start to a spring morning, and Trader Joe's Salted Almond Honey Granola will wake up your taste buds and fuel your day. A perfect combination of salty and sweet, the addition of almonds adds all the right nutty notes to set this granola in a league of its own. Add to a parfait, enjoy with milk, or simply enjoy as is anytime the craving hits.
Pickled Jalapeño Pepper Slices
Add some heat to your summer menu with Trader Joe's Pickled Jalapeño Pepper Slices. These little pepper slices aren't too spicy, but they will definitely add some tart and tangy excitement to whatever you're making. Of course, pickled jalapeños are a no brainer on nachos, tacos, and burgers, but they also make the perfect spicy complement to goat cheese.
Tazmin Breeze New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc
Trader Joe's Tazmin Breeze New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc brings the best of the Marlborough region of New Zealand to your glass. Named for the crisp, refreshing air blowing over the Tasman Sea, this Sauvignon Blanc will transport you to the island with its notes of lime zest, grapefruit, passion fruit, and fresh herbs. Grab it on your next TJ run for just $5.99.
Costa Rica Coffee
Trader Joe's is proud of its limited-edition Small Lot coffees, and this Costa Rica addition is one to savor while you can. Every bag is single-origin and carefully-sourced for a quality you'll taste in every sip. This medium roast blend is available while supplies last for $9.99.
BBQ Flavored Potato Chips
Just in time for grilling season, Trader Joe's has brought back their popular BBQ Flavored Potato Chips. With a robust blend of molasses, onion, garlic, paprika, black pepper, cinnamon, and clove, these chips make a bold addition to any barbecue spread. At $2.99, they're also a cheap and easy grab-and-go snack.
Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage
Need a dairy alternative for your granola? Try TJ's new Organic Non-Dairy Unsweetened Vanilla Soy Beverage. Dairy-free, gluten-free, vegan, and kosher, this soy milk will satisfy most dietary needs with a lovely vanilla flavor without added sugar. It has just three ingredients — water, organic soybeans, and organic natural flavor — and has a whopping 9-grams of protein per serving.
Gözlemes
Gözlemes are Turkish flatbreads, a hand-held fast food popular among street vendors in Turkey. Trader Joe's partnered with a Turkish supplier to stuff the traditional-recipe dough with tulum (a type of goat's cheese) kashkaval (known as the "cheddar of the Balkans"), and mozzarella for an irresistible take on cheesy flatbread. You'll find Gözlemes in the frozen section.
Sweet & Sour Gummy Worms Candies
Just when we thought gummy worms couldn't get any more irresistible, Trader Joe's just released their twist on the wiggly candy with zero grams of sugar per serving. You read that right! In lieu of sugar, these sweet and sour gummy worms are made with a combination of allulose (a great alternative for making sugar-free candies at home), organic erythritol, and monk fruit extract.