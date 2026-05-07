Trader Joe's May 2026 Products: Best Items To Buy This Month

Get your totes ready, Trader Joe's shoppers! Spring is upon us and summer is around the corner, and that means TJ's is chock-full of new, returning, and limited-time goodies. While Trader Joe's exclusive line of products is enough to keep loyal customers coming back, its seasonal offerings promise new favorite finds around every corner. From seasonal cookie dough to Small Lot coffee to sugar-free candy, there are tons of new items to check out, and we've got the scoop.

And speaking of totes and scoops, be sure to mark your calendar for May 20 because Trader Joe's will be releasing its newest collection of sure-to-be viral Trader Joe's mini tote bags. First introduced in 2024, each new limited-edition collection of mini totes tends to sell out in no time. This summer's collection promises to celebrate the season with bright, bold colors and trendy, enviable patterns. Until then, head over to Trader Joe's and check out our favorite new items this month: