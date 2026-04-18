This Substitute Is A Great Alternative When Making Sugar-Free Candy At Home

Sugar substitutes have exploded onto the scene in recent years, offering all the sweetness of sugar without the downsides. Even so, avoiding sugar is no easy task. While the jury is still very much out on the health claims of sweeteners that aren't sugar, many do show promising health benefits. But beyond the health considerations, choosing the right sugar alternative depends on what you're making. For finicky recipes like candies, the right ingredients make all the difference in taste, texture, and even whether the sweet treat turns out at all.

Sugar alternatives are a staple for Arman Liew, the culinary-trained creator of The Big Man's World, food blogger, and author of three cookbooks. "After developing and testing hundreds of sugar-free desserts, including candy, I found the best sugar-free sweetener alternative is allulose," Liew told Tasting Table. This makes sense — allulose is made by heating fructose, a sugar molecule, which alters its chemical makeup, so it behaves a lot like sugar. "It dissolves as white sugar does, and unlike monk fruit or erythritol, doesn't leave desserts grainy, bitter, or with a cooling aftertaste," Liew explained.

Those slight alternations in taste and texture become big problems in candy making. "Not all sweeteners are equal, and when making candy, they can turn the mixture grainy, brittle, or unable to set," Liew warned. After testing erythritol, xylitol, and monk fruit, for example, Liew found that only allulose gave his sugar-free, homemade marshmallows the pillowy bounce he was after.