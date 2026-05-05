6 Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cakes, Ranked

I adore dark chocolate, and I can gulp up ganache like it's water. However, this Trader Joe's sheet cake leans heavily on cloying. The ganache frosting — made with powdered sugar, cream cheese, cocoa, heavy cream, chocolate, and other ingredients — is sickly sweet and far too thick, while the chocolate cake base isn't quite as sugary, but it's still very sweet. Add the two together, and it's like eating a spoonful of sugar (a la Mary Poppins). It's so sweet that it's difficult to make out the cocoa, which is actually pretty prominent in the cake itself.

I quite like TJ's mini sheet cake frostings on their own, but this cake needs perhaps half as much frosting to be more enjoyable. The cake itself is moist and richly chocolatey, so I definitely have hopes for change, but doubt it'll happen. As it stands, I'll just have to scrape off half of the frosting instead. Believe me, I like sugar, but I want there to be some nuance, a sprinkle of intrigue added into the mix. This cake is like a sweetness bomb imploded at the TJ's cake factory.

Others agree that the frosting and cake are good on their own, but not together. Overall, it has totally mixed reviews. Still, it's a good cake, and I'd eat a bite or two of this (and maybe scrape off a layer of frosting), compared to the blandness of the cookies and cream. This treat is actually the top choice in a Trader Joe's chocolate dessert ranking, so it's worth a try.