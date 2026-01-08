15 Trader Joe's Gluten-Free Desserts, Ranked

Trader Joe's has all types of fascinating food, but what about gluten-free sweet treats? Our writers at Tasting Table have previously covered gluten-free Trader Joe's pastas, and it's deemed one of the top popular chain grocery stores for gluten-free snacks. So, I was interested in finding some tasty Trader Joe's desserts that don't have gluten in them. But which ones are worth the purchase? That is the question I set out to answer by trying out 15 gluten-free items.

I am not gluten-free, nor am I celiac, so the opinion comes from someone who eats gluten daily. Therefore, you can trust me when I say that some of these are absolutely delicious in their own right. They're not second-class picks; they're as tasty or even more so than the gluten-full counterparts that Trader Joe's sells. After trying these products, it's safe to say that TJ's has many gluten-free sweets and desserts that you should stock up on to make your household more accessible and friendly to anyone who doesn't eat gluten.

While a couple of options are disappointing for various reasons I'll dive into, most of these are quite delicious. I am ranking them based on the overall flavor, texture, and how likely I would be to eat it again or recommend it to others. I hope you have a sweet tooth!