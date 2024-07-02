The Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cake Hack For An Instantly Elevated Dessert

Whether it's for a birthday or graduation, we usually want to serve a pretty, tasty cake when it's time to celebrate. The kicker? We're not all professional bakers, and even whipping up a basic cake from scratch can seem like a chore if you've never done it before. Luckily, Trader Joe's is here to help. Just as the chain allows us to easily make a seafood boil or enjoy pre-made kimbap without being an expert chef, it also offers a solution to all your cake-baking woes — which doesn't even involve turning on your oven.

All you need are three Trader Joe's Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean Mini Sheet Cakes and one package of its Sweetened Dried Orange Slices. Courtesy of Joslyn Davis on TikTok, here's what you'll do: Scrape most of the frosting off of the top of each cake, then stack them on top of each other so that there's a thin layer of icing in between. Spread all of that leftover frosting over the top and sides of your new treat, then arrange a few of the orange slices around the top and edges. As a final touch, stick a few sprigs of small flowers next to your dessert on its platter. The whole thing only takes about 10 minutes to assemble, and it looks (and tastes) as though you spent hours making an aesthetically pleasing dish.