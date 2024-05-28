We Tried Trader Joe's Frozen Seafood Boil And It's A Real Catch

There's never-ending debate as to what constitutes the perfect Southern-style seafood boil, but there's one truth about the dish that most folks can get behind: It's a labor of love. From choosing the right stockpot to keeping an eye on delicate shellfish, there's far more to the process than its name implies. That could be why so many fans are clamoring for Trader Joe's frozen seafood boil in a bag. Across social media, customers are in an absolute frenzy over the frozen seafood entree from Trader Joe's. The chain's 22-ounce boil contains all the fixings, from corn on the cob to clams, and those who've tried it say the time-saving dinner is awfully close to the real deal.

Frozen seafood can be hit or miss, especially when it comes to multi-ingredient dishes like a seafood boil. That said, Trader Joe's has a stellar reputation amongst foodies for good reason. Not only does the brand's take on the festive seafood boil save plenty of prep time in the kitchen, but at $9.99 per box, it's considerably cheaper than purchasing the expensive seafood components piece by piece. I was eager to give it a try myself based on the online buzz surrounding the product. It may not be perfect, but Trader Joe's frozen seafood boil blows its competition out of the water.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.