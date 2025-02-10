The New Trader Joe's Cake That Gluten-Free Shoppers Are Swooning Over
Being a gluten-free shopper with a sweet tooth can be a challenge — there are a million glutenous desserts jumping out at you on the store shelves, while the zero-gluten section is noticeably smaller. But sometimes it all depends on where you shop. Trader Joe's has a plentiful lineup of gluten-free snacks and is now adding another gem to the baked goods section, as revealed by @trader_joes_treasure_hunt on Instagram. The famous Mini Sheet Cake is now coming out in a gluten-free version for the very first time.
The gluten-free mini cake is reportedly coming to TJ's stores very soon and will be going for $5.99. It's a classic yellow buttermilk cake with chocolate buttercream frosting, promising to be soft, moist, and flavorful. Yellow cake with chocolate frosting is the gold standard for a reason, and the gluten-free Trader Joe's fans will soon be able to enjoy this classic but special version of the Mini Sheet Cake. And who knows, maybe more gluten-free flavors will get launched in the future — much like the regular TJ's Mini Sheet Cake got a pumpkin spice upgrade back in the fall of 2024.
Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cakes are a customer favorite
Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cakes are massively popular, and rightfully so. They come in a conveniently small package with a deliciously affordable price tag. It's a great bargain for those who are craving delectable cake but don't want to purchase a massive sheet cake intended for a whole party. To be fair, the TJ's Mini Sheet Cakes allegedly feed six people, but many opt to buy them as a solo treat. Two standard flavors are available all year round and priced at $4.99: Dark Chocolate Ganache and Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean.
One for the chocolate lovers, one for vanilla fans, respectively. But nothing gets shoppers more excited than limited-time seasonal options, so additional flavors are sometimes released on a seasonal basis, such as Pumpkin Spice, Lemon, and even Carrot Cake. As Trader Joe's continues to expand its gluten-free options with new pizza and other items, we can only hope that the Mini Sheet Cake flavors will follow the same pattern.