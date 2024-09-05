Trader Joe's Popular Mini Sheet Cake Just Got A Pumpkin Spice Upgrade

September is here, which means the first day of fall is just around the corner. We're looking forward to warm ciders, colorful leaves, and Halloween parties; but everyone knows that Trader Joe's brings out the pumpkin-flavored treats this time of year, and we're ready for it. If sweets are your thing, you may already be familiar with Trader Joe's Mini Sheet Cakes, which come in Dark Chocolate Ganache and Chantilly Cream Vanilla Bean flavors and serve about six people. On brand with the 2023 fall catalog at Trader Joe's, the grocery store chain is mixing it up this year with its newest offering: the Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake.

Flavored with pumpkin purée and classic warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg, the cake will be topped with a simple cream cheese frosting. The Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake will be available throughout the fall season, but it is only a seasonal offering. Whether this version of the TJ's Mini Sheet Cake will come back next year likely depends on demand, so we'll just have to wait and see. Regardless, now is the time to get your hands on one if you've got a sweet tooth.