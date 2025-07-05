7 Gluten-Free Trader Joe's Pastas, Ranked Worst To Best

Trader Joe's has a legendary pasta section; new and uniquely flavored pastas hit shelves on the regular. You may assume, though, that if you follow a gluten-free diet, there are only one or two options available — especially considering Trader Joe's limited number of SKUs compared to other grocery stores. However, that assumption is incorrect, because Trader Joe's offers a slew of different gluten-free pastas to choose from. With such a wide selection, you won't have to settle on just one flavor or shape.

But how do you know which gluten-free pastas at the popular grocery chain taste best? Obviously, we all have different tastes, but I tried several of the store's gluten-free pasta offerings to give you a better idea of which package you should pick up the next time you visit. I ranked these pastas based on both texture and flavor, and paid particular attention to whether the pasta could replace more traditional types in different recipes. Whether you're making a pasta salad or trying your hand at an underrated Italian pasta dish, these Trader Joe's gluten-free pasta options should ensure that nobody who follows a gluten-free diet has to miss out.