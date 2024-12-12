What's The Actual Difference Between Gluten-Free And Gluten-Friendly?

Checking the labels is a big part of what it's like to live gluten-free. Making sure food items don't contain gluten is not as easy as it seems — first, there are certain foods you may think are gluten-free but aren't. And second, the labels themselves can be confusing. Most of the products catering to customers who don't consume gluten will either carry a gluten-free or gluten-friendly label, but the two are very much not the same thing. The gluten-free label is regulated by the FDA and officially signifies that the product is safe for those with celiac disease. The gluten-friendly label is neither official nor regulated, therefore it's use is left entirely up to manufacturers.

The FDA's regulation of the "gluten-free" label has only been around since 2013 and aims to protect people with celiac disease — an autoimmune disorder for which the only treatment is a diet completely free of gluten. Other labels that fall under this regulation include "without gluten," "free of gluten," and "no gluten." Should a product bear any of these labels, you can be certain it contains less than 20 parts per million of gluten, a range that's internationally recognized as safe. The gluten-free label is therefore more reliable than gluten-friendly and should be the main compass for people with the worst case of gluten allergy.