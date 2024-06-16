Here's Why Gluten-Free Options Tend To Cost More

Whether shopping for themselves or a friend or loved one, at some point, most people will walk into their local store to find ingredients for a gluten-free recipe only to balk at the sky-high prices of the products. Five dollars compared to $10 for the same item just doesn't seem fair, does it? You can see why consumers find purchasing even the tastiest gluten-free snacks to be a little bit of a dampener. The reason for the higher cost ultimately stems from the fact that gluten-free products must use alternative ingredients such as tapioca flour and chickpea flour.

These swaps eliminate the gluten protein group that's typically found in grains like wheat and barley entirely. However, these other ingredients have shorter shelf lives and therefore place more demands on producers to avoid cross-contamination and embrace alternative recipes. The shorter shelf life stems from the lack of gluten protein, while the more complex manufacturing processes result from the use and maintenance of separate equipment and the need for extra certifications and gluten testing for quality assurance. All of this results in a higher cost.

Even aside from all of that, the low demand level spikes prices. According to a 2020 study published in Frontiers in Nutrition, 8.4% of people worldwide manage gluten disorders. The plain truth is that gluten-free food involves more raw ingredients and complicated production — all for a smaller demographic than the general public. Its prices are higher, and that doesn't look due to change any time soon.